Sid Meier's Railroads is now available for preregistration on the Google Play Store, the second Firaxis Games title to be ported to Android by Feral Interactive. While we haven't had a chance to go hands-on with the game yet, seeing as it just popped up for preregistration, we can expect the mobile port to come with some quality-of-life features optimizing the game for mobile, and clearly, the spring launch isn't far away.

Feral Interactive has redesigned the UI and controls for Sid Meier's Railroads to support touchscreen play, with clear examples of the new UI in the trailer above. Feral Interactive's track record of rebuilding similar elements for its mobile ports is excellent. For example, its port of Total War: Medieval 2 is fantastic, although the nature of the game makes it an experience best played on tablets. We can more than likely expect a similar effort from Feral Interactive with Sid Meier's Railroads, but I suspect this game will be easier to play on phones thanks to its straightforward gameplay.

For those unfamiliar with the 2006 hit, Sid Meier's Railroads is a business tycoon game geared towards competitive head-to-head play. So while you're busy building industries, railroads, and stations, you'll also have to compete with your opponent for new technologies and space for your tracks. While it is playable in single-player mode, it's the multiplayer content where you'll get the most out of the game.

While we haven't yet received an official release date for Sid Meier's Railroads, Feral Interactive has promised the game will arrive on iOS and Android in spring 2023. The only thing missing from the mobile port is the map editor tool, but otherwise, players will receive everything included in the original PC version when the game launches on the Play Store. Preregister now to receive a notification on launch day.