Shure is one of the true veterans in the audio industry, known for its legendary recording equipment. In recent years, those talents have spread toward building top-tier headphones. The second-generation Aonic 50 are the latest addition to the lineup, a refresh of the original that improves battery life and sound quality while adding ANC and more connectivity options than almost any headphones on the market.

Shure AONIC 50 Gen 2 8 / 10 Shure's second generation Aonic 50 headphones blend studio-quality sound and capabilities with consumer-friendly features and connectivity. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound, these support audio input through numerous Bluetooth codecs, USB-C, and 2.5mm AUX. Listeners can take advantage of Spatialized Audio, ANC, and a customizable EQ for an improved listening experience that lasts up to 45 hours. Battery Life 45 hours Microphones 6 Weight 340g Dimensions 199 x 203 x 48mm Noise Cancellation Yes Foldable No IP rating N/A Charging type USB-C On-ear or over-ear Over-ear Wired or wireless Both Driver size 50mm Bluetooth Bluetooth 5 Supported codecs AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, SBC, Sony LDAC Movable mic No Price $349 Case included Yes Pros Studio-quality sound

Customizable EQ

45-hour battery life

Solid build quality Cons Slightly pricey

Heavier than average $349 at Amazon

Price and availability

The Aonic 50 Gen 2 headphones are priced at $349, down from the $399 price tag of the original. While there were previously two color options, the second generation comes only in an all-black colorway. Shure sells directly through its website and authorized sellers like Amazon, B&H Photo, and Adorama.

Hardware and design

Travel-friendly(-ish)

The second-generation Aonic 50 headphones carry forward most of the visible design traits of the original. They share the same heavy-duty adjustable metal frame, a pillowy lining for the headband and earcups, and a metal single-arm yoke that takes a turn behind the ears.

Shure opted to go black from top to bottom with the Gen 2, leaving behind the silver yokes and two colorway options of the original. I don't mind the decision, but seeing modern electronics eschewing accent colors or other aesthetic variations that stand out in a crowd is unusual.

The original was also designed to fold up for travel, but the new version adopts a twisting frame that turns the earcups flat, producing a thinner profile that fits inside luggage or backpacks. Although, the footprint is now wider, which might be unwieldy for smaller bags. A shallow travel case is included and offers a built-in stretchy pocket for stowing cables and adapters. It's sturdy enough, albeit a little tight on the earcups. I feel compelled to add that it has an abnormally loud zipper that could be risky to operate near anybody sleeping.

I found the headphones suitably comfortable, but this could be a mixed bag for some people. Weighing in at 340g, these are lighter than the AirPods Max at 385g, but significantly heavier than the 250g-300g average. For example, Sony's WH-1000XM5 have a similar design while weighing only 250g. I'm fine with heavier headsets, as I expect most people are, but it may not fit everybody's taste.

I commend the open U-shape of the frame, which avoids pressing the earcups together and ruining them even when they're not being worn. There's enough space for a nice fit on average and smaller heads, but I suspect the clamping force might be uncomfortable on wide skulls.

The earcups are covered in faux leather and have a firm padding that keeps them comfy through long sessions. They're replaceable, which is great if they wear down or degrade or if replacements are installed with different materials. I only wish the earcups were slightly wider and a centimeter or two deeper — but I always want more space.

Buttons are lined up on the right ear, providing power, volume, and play/pause controls. There's also a slider that can be mapped to either different audio presets or ANC modes.

The Aonic 50 gen 2 exemplifies versatility thanks to a USB-C supporting up to 32-bit/384kHz audio (and charging) on the right side and a classic 2.5mm (TRRS) jack on the left — not to mention Bluetooth. My only complaint is the choice of 2.5mm. Almost everything uses 3.5mm, and it's much easier to shop for replacement cables when both ends are matched.

The box includes two cables: 2.5mm (TRRS) to 3.5mm (TRS) and USB A-to-C. Both are coated in plastic and tend to tangle and emphasize microphonics (noise from rubbing against anything). Given the price point, I would like braided nylon, but that's a small complaint when they can be replaced with nicer cables for just a few bucks.

Audio and ANC

Well-balanced experience

Out of the box, the default tuning is well-balanced across the board, delivering a mild tonal U-curve. Bass notes stand their ground well and come through clearly without becoming overpowering. Treble may be a touch over-emphasized, but you'd be hard-pressed to notice it unless a track already leans heavily into shrill tones. The mids sound great for tracks with modern mastering, but a lot of older and vocal-focused music may feel a bit empty, so a gentle EQ boost helps — there's a perfect preset for that.

Close

This standard experience feels crafted to be inoffensive. It sounds good, but doesn't take any risks. With that said, these 50mm drivers are capable of some remarkable range that won't be realized without diving into the EQ. It's easy enough to configure a deeper curve to get that Beats-like sound, if that's your taste, or tune for a neutral tone to use for studio work.

Spatial audio and ANC modes

I didn't get as much out of the Spatializer modes as I expected. Music mode certainly gives the best quality to music listening, and Cinema mode is a bit more impactful for action and big dramatic moments. Still, I never felt like it was ever really worth it to switch out of Music mode. There's also a Podcast mode and simply turning the feature off, but I didn't feel either was necessary.

ANC comes in three levels: Light, Moderate, and Max. Differences are subtle, but detectable. None of them really wipe out surrounding noises, but they do a serviceable job of muffling them. MaxAware is also available as a form of transparency mode that supports configurable levels. The app also provides toggles to hear yourself on calls and to automatically turn on transparency when there's no sound streaming to the headphones. The earcups provide some isolation with a good seal, but again, they muffle the outside world.

Battery and charging

Not the fastest charger

I never managed to get a precise accounting of a rundown test, but Shure claims 45 hours of battery life. I can confidently say that it took over two weeks of regular usage before I got a low battery warning at (I think) 15% remaining. Of course, this may vary with the use of ANC, different audio modes, connection type, and volume levels.

Fast charging is supported; about 15 minutes should net about 5 hours of use. That said, it takes a while to fully top up the battery. My last full charge took roughly 2 hours, but it wasn't the fastest charger.

App and features

Close

The Aonic 50 Gen 2 is a powerhouse with Bluetooth codecs. Shure went all-in with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Sound platform, including aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, aptX Voice, AAC, SBC, and Sony LDAC. The only thing missing is the non-proprietary LC3 codecs, but support for that is still very limited.

The Play app by Shure is attractive and easy to use. There aren't a ton of extra options, so there's no deep layout of screens or menus to get bogged down with.

Close

The only catch is that it's actually a little too easy to accidentally back out of the app, and reopening requires a few seconds to reconnect. Aside from the main settings, there's a tab for the equalizer. I strongly encourage hopping in to try out the seven presets, then start creating some of your own.

I appreciate that the physical slider can be mapped to a few things, including ANC modes, Spatializer modes, or even your own equalizer presets. I ultimately settled on the latter because I didn't need to change modes nearly as often as I wanted to switch equalizer settings for different music.

Competition

The Aonic 50 Gen 2 really sets itself apart by offering the trifecta of input options: AUX, USB-C, and Bluetooth. Thanks to the exceptional tonal range and hi-res audio support, it's also aimed more directly at the audiophile and studio crowd.

There's no denying that the two best-known headphones in this category are the Bose QuietComfort Ultra and the Sony WH-1000XM5. We've done a more in-depth comparison of the two, but the long and short of it is that they carry higher price tags mostly tied to better ANC and a few added features. However, they still fall behind on battery life and may not quite scratch that audiophile itch.

Should you buy them?

The Aonic 50 Gen 2 headphones aren't the flashiest or most feature-packed on the market, but when sound quality matters, Shure delivers for serious listeners. They sound great out of the box and easily elevate to fantastic for anybody willing to put a small amount of effort into the EQ.

With possibly the most connectivity options available in headphones, they can be used with just about anything. ANC isn't the strongest, but it's still enough to soften outside noise. The price puts these into the higher-end market, along with some other strong competitors, but Shure carved out a niche to which no other headphones can claim.