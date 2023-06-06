Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon launched on PC and consoles in 2021, and courtesy of Netflix Games, it's out now on Android and iOS alongside the free DLC, Puzzler's Pack. Netflix has also announced a slew of upcoming games for mobile devices, including a reimagining of the classic mobile game, Cut the Rope.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is a puzzle-adventure game with an optional roguelike twist. While the core gameplay is based on falling block puzzle games, the adventure/roguelike twist adds a ton of depth to what would otherwise be a simplistic puzzle game.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon currently has a Very Positive (91%) rating on Steam. While it's an entirely different experience from previous Shovel Knight games, it's a must-play for any fans of puzzle games on Android, and a Netflix subscription is the most affordable way to play since no extra money is required; otherwise the game retails on PC and console for $19.99.

2 Images

Close

The Puzzler's Pack DLC, available for free as part of today's Netflix release, adds new characters, bosses, items, areas, quests, and a Marathon Mode, where you'll see how long you can last against endless waves of enemies. This DLC is available for all platforms, now including Netflix.

Alongside Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon's mobile release, Netflix has announced five new games that are coming soon. Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals (July 12), The Queen's Gambit Chess (July 25), and Cut the Rope Daily (August 1) will arrive in the next couple of months, while Lego Legacy: Heroes Unboxed and Paper Trail do not yet offer any release dates.

Oxenfree is one of the best horror games on Android, and while Oxenfree 2 isn't a direct sequel, it promises the same bizarre adventure as the original. Cut the Rope Daily will be instantly familiar to fans of the classic, but unlike the original, this will have a new physics-based puzzle game to solve every day.

All in all, Netflix has not only released Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon today, which should offer hours upon hours of puzzle roguelike fun, but more games are coming soon, with some notable names in the mix, ideally keeping these good times rolling.