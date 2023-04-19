Over the past few weeks, it's become clear that Netflix wants to be taken seriously as a game publisher. After announcing that Oxenfree 2: The Lost Signals would land on Android this summer, the streaming giant will now be the exclusive home for the mobile version of Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon.

Though developer Yacht Club Games didn't specify a release date, it did confirm that Netflix subscribers will be able to play the game exclusively when it debuts on Android. Alongside the announcement of the mobile port of the game, the developer also revealed the free Puzzler's Pack DLC which includes new characters, areas, challenges, collectibles, and modifiers. The mobile release will feature the base game as well as the added content.

Though the DLC hasn't been released to the public yet, early adopters can download a beta version of Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon to get an early look at what the expansion pack will offer. Yacht Club Games added that the Puzzler's Pack will be the first of three content drops for the game.

The developer released a teaser trailer to coincide with the announcement showing comments made by users about how good the fit would be for the game on mobile.

Netflix has been hard at work trying to entice its users to play its games, even going so far as to hire a big-name executive for a potential AAA title release, but it has a rocky road ahead of it as the streamer announced that it will begin its crackdown on password sharing this summer.

If the company's decision to stop account sharing hasn't deterred you from its service, we compiled a list of our favorite games currently available on the platform.

If those don't suit your fancy, you can wait for Laya's Horizon, the forthcoming game from Snowman, the studio behind the acclaimed Alto's Odyssey and Alto's Adventure.