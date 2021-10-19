Google just wrapped up the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro announcement, and it's taking the Pixels more seriously this year, with a focus on premium design and software experiences powered by the custom Tensor chip. Google is even launching the Pixel Pass bundle deal to make sure you can get a Pixel and a bunch of Google services without dropping a ton of cash up front. Pixel Pass starts at $45 per month with a Pixel 6, an extended warranty, Drive storage, and even YouTube Premium. I know I've been clinging to my grandfathered $7.99 YouTube subscription, but Pixel Pass might finally have that deal beat. Let's break it down.

This is what happens if you try to subscribe to Pixel Pass with an existing YouTube membership

If you try to subscribe to Pixel Pass with an existing YouTube membership, you will have to cancel it. That means you'll lose that sweet grandfathered plan, which is $4 cheaper than the current standalone cost. Pixel Pass with the Pixel 6 will run you $45 per month for two years, and the Pixel 6 Pro will be $55. Let's use the smaller phone as an example. Over two years you will spend $1,080. It includes the following.

YouTube Premium/Music Premium (usually $12/mo)

200GB Drive storage with Google One ($3/mo)

Play Pass in the Play Store ($5/mo)

Pixel Preferred care warranty ($7/mo)

A Pixel 6 ($600)

Optional: $5 off Google Fi service

If you bought all those separately, you're looking at $1,176 over two years or $49 per month. So, you save $4 per month, or $9 if you use Google Fi. And right now, grandfathered YouTube subscriptions save you $4. So, it's actually a wash, but you can still save a few bucks with the Google Fi discount. Move to the Pixel 6 Pro, and you'll clear $9.50 monthly savings without Fi and $14.50 with it. At that point, yes, you'd save a few dollars dropping your grandfathered YouTube.

Importantly, if you commit to Pixel Pass, you have to keep paying for it. Canceling means you have to pay off the rest of the phone. You also need to actually want all the services it includes, and does anyone really want Play Pass? Drop one or two of the items included with Play Pass, and you might as well stick with your grandfathered plan and just buy a phone the normal way. On the fence? Check out our Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro hands-on.

The Pixel 6 is a bold step forward for Google — help it look the part with Spigen's cases This article is sponsored by Spigen

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email