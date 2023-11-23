The holidays, time spent with loved ones, and fantastic food make this time of the year magical for many. Thanks to significant Black Friday deals, it’s also the best time of the year to snag some of the hottest tech. With the renewed focus in the tablet space, there has never been a better time to snag yourself one of the best Android tablets at a hefty discount.

Tablets make for a great purchase and add versatility that just can’t be found on a smartphone. Whether you are grabbing a tablet for yourself or looking to get one as a gift, there are a few essential things to consider, however.

Why a tablet makes an awesome purchase

Thanks to their large displays and increased battery life, some things are just better done on a tablet. General web browsing, playing a great game, or watching something epic from one of your favorite streaming services are all better on a tablet. With smaller displays, even the best Android phones are going to pale in comparison to a good tablet for these types of activities.

Great option for reading and laptop/notebook alternative

If you happen to be a huge fan of reading, a tablet can make a lot of sense, especially if you already prefer reading your content digitally. The increased display size not only allows you to fit a lot more words on the screen at once but also allows for much larger font sizes. This reduces eye strain and makes for a much more pleasurable experience.

Tablets can also make for a great laptop alternative. At similar prices, a laptop can be woefully underpowered and cumbersome to carry around. Add a mouse and keyboard, and a tablet can replace your basic computing needs. Web browsing, writing, and viewing PDFs can all be easily done on a tablet. Even video editing can be accomplished on a tablet if you get a more powerful one. Tablets are also lighter and easier to toss in a bag for easy travel.

A tablet also lends itself quite well to replacing your notebook, which makes a tablet a perfect companion for anyone in school. Grabbing a stylus will expand a tablet's versatility, allowing you to take notes and sketch your latest masterpiece.

Why you might want to skip buying a tablet

A tablet isn’t for everyone, and there are a few reasons why skipping a tablet purchase might make perfect sense. A common argument is that tablets are just scaled-up smartphones. While this is true to a certain degree, it discounts the extra screen real estate. If you are happy to browse the web and stream content on the small display of your smartphone, you may not care about the bigger display size.

Additionally, you may already have a phone with a large display, like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. A phone with a close to seven-inch display can already feel like a small tablet, so getting a tablet won’t feel like the upgrade that it might from something with a smaller screen like the Google Pixel 8.

If you rely on your laptop to get serious work done, it may not make sense to trade it in for a tablet. Tablets are useful for many things, but major video edits or coding sessions are best served elsewhere. Tablets may also be missing key software that you rely on, or the mobile version may be missing key features. On the other end, there are those who simply use a phone to make calls, check their bank accounts, and stream music. Period. Low-tech individuals likely won’t care or need a new device, let alone a bigger one.

Buying a tablet on Black Friday

Buying a tablet on Black Friday makes a ton of sense for a lot of people. They make browsing on the couch more enjoyable and are easily carried around. This can make them excellent companions for kids, students, and road warriors. It even makes scrolling on the couch more enjoyable compared to a cell phone.

Price is another great reason to snag a tablet on Black Friday. There are a ton of deals to be had from a wide range of retailers and manufacturers. A high-end tablet may have a few hundred dollars slashed from its premium price tag, putting it in more of a mid-range price category. If funds are low, you can likely find one of the best cheap Android tablets at impulse-buy prices.

A tablet isn’t for everyone, but if you or a loved one falls into one of the many categories outlined above, then they make for an excellent purchase. You may not even have to wait until Black Friday to get a great deal. So make sure to check the pricing continually, and you will find the perfect tablet at the perfect price.