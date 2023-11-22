The year 2024 will mark the tenth anniversary of Android wearables. Wear OS, as it was then called, launched with the Samsung Live, LG G Watch, and eventually the Moto 360. Wearables have come a long way since then, and Wear OS has matured as a platform, especially with Wear OS 3 and 4.

Now that Black Friday approaches, many smartwatch deals are available, discounting the latest wearables to some of their best prices ever. Should you buy one?

Smartwatches — how far we've come

Smartwatches have come so far in the last nine years, and they can do more now than ever before.

Faster charging and better battery

In the old days, a smartwatch was considered good if it could last about 18 hours on a charge before it died, and that was with basic use like notification management, step tracking, and recording your heart rate every 10-15 minutes.

Fast-forward to something like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, and it's a different story. I have the larger 44mm version, and I get 48 hours on a charge with continuous heart rate monitoring, two nights of sleep tracking, and managing the daily bombardment of notifications I receive. Thanks to fast charging, topping it back up to 100% takes a fraction of the time it used to.

Brighter displays

The displays these watches have today are a far cry from what we had initially. The first two generations blew us away with their technically circular displays, but the bottom edge was cut off for an ambient light sensor. Back then, this sensor wouldn't function behind the display, so Moto opted to use what we refer to as the "flat tire" display.

These days, all of the sensors needed for auto brightness can fit neatly inside the display, allowing Google to make devices as beautiful to behold as the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2, with their curved circular displays that look and feel gorgeous. The screens have gotten brighter over the years, too, with the Galaxy Watch 6 peaking at 2,000 nits of brightness, which is more than you could ever need to view them outdoors.

Specialized chipsets and software

Performance is perhaps the most notable area of improvement. Thanks to chipsets explicitly designed for wearables, these watches are faster than ever and stay fast. I only upgraded from my Galaxy Watch 4 to a Watch 6 because of the wild trade-in deals. If not for that, the Watch 4 was still blisteringly fast, certainly more than I needed for my uses.

These chips have led to superior software support, too. Sticking with Samsung, its smartwatches are guaranteed four years of major feature updates, so the Watch 4 will continue to get all the fancy new features (that don't specifically require new hardware) right up to when the Galaxy Watch 8 is on the scene.

The software that we have is better, too, especially when it comes to Google Assistant. When I got my Huawei Watch 2 in 2017, I was eager to try Assistant on my wrist, but it was a slow, buggy experience. That's not so now, and the app ecosystem in general has never been better, especially with more Google apps, like the Hoem app, making their way to the wrist.

Which one should you buy?

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 $230 $300 Save $70 The Galaxy Watch 6 is the best Samsung has to offer, and the refined design, new processor, and improved One UI Watch 5 all work together to provide a smooth, seamless experience. $230 at Amazon $230 at Best Buy $230 at Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 6 improves on the already fantastic Galaxy Watch 4 and 5, and it's no wonder it's our favorite watch of the year. Both the Classic and normal versions are on sale, but the regular one is the best value for the money in our eyes. Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung have the watch down to just $230 instead of $300, which is a pretty good deal considering it's only been available since August.

If you're interested in a smartwatch, now's a good time to buy one, as the Watch 7 won't be available for another eight months. And even then, all the fancy new software tricks will come down to the Watch 6 in an update. However, unless you have a Samsung phone, you won't be able to use some features like blood pressure monitoring and ECG. Still, this is one of the most complete and feature-rich watches available.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $350 $450 Save $100 The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro might be a year old, but it still has three years of support ahead of it, and it's yet to be replaced in Samsung's lineup. The massive battery and pleasing design make it the perfect choice for fitness enthusiasts. $350 at Amazon $350 at Best Buy $370 at Samsung

Another standout this year is the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. I know it's a year old, but it has three years of support left, and Samsung still hasn't released a new version, opting to go back to the Classic design with the Watch 6. The Watch 5 Pro has a significantly larger battery than any of the Watch 6 range, so if you plan long hikes with plenty of GPS tracking or want to go away for a long weekend without charging your watch, this is your best option. Moreover, the Watch 5 Pro has aged beautifully in the last year, so much so that Samsung still manufactures it.

It's worth mentioning that some watches are notably not on sale for Black Friday. Technically, you can get $18 off on the Pixel Watch 2, but that's hardly enough to justify calling it a Black Friday deal, especially when the original Pixel Watch is $150 off at the moment. True, the Pixel Watch 2 was only released in October, but some meaningful discount would've been nice to see.

Should you buy one?

The answer to that question depends very much on you. Certainly, smartwatches are better than ever before, and Samsung's offerings, in particular, provide incredible value thanks to their performance and guaranteed software support. If you've been on the fence for a while, grabbing one during Black Friday is the best opportunity, so keep an eye out for our coverage of the best smartwatch deals and see if anything grabs your attention.