Where has this year gone? Halloween is now weeks behind us, Thanksgiving is coming in hot, and before you know it, it'll be the end of December. You won't hear us complaining though, as scores of Black Friday deals are starting to hit the web. We've already seen significant discounts on everything from top tablets to our favorite wireless headphones, and we expect to see many more in the coming days.

One of the most frequent questions we get asked is, "should I buy now or wait until Black Friday," and our advice is almost always the same: it's better to buy something on sale right now rather than wait around for a better deal that may never come. But there's a lot more nuance to it, and it really depends on the product, the current price, and what kind of BF discounts we're expecting. Let's look at the Pixel phones, for example.

Should you buy a Pixel phone this Black Friday?

Historically, Black Friday and the weeks surrounding it are a great time to buy a new handset, regardless of brand. This is because manufacturers, retailers, and carriers are all happy to offer significant discounts during this period, in an effort to lure shoppers into their storefronts and wireless plans. This means you can expect to see major deals on smartphones around Black Friday—Pixel phones included.

Whether you should buy now or wait until the actual day of Black Friday really depends on the model and the price you are looking at. If it's an older model Pixel, such as the 6a, and the price is incredible, you should absolutely jump on it right away. We love deals like this, where you get older-but-still-solid hardware at a major discount, but these are more likely to sell out quickly, and less likely to get restocked.

On the other hand, if you are after a newer model Pixel, such as the 8 or 8 Pro, it might be worth it to wait until at least the week of Thanksgiving. These types of popular, big-ticket items are more likely to appear in 'door buster' deals, which tend to fall on Black Friday itself and feature more notable discounts. And given that these newer phones aren't as far along in their life cycles, there should be plenty of inventory to go around.

What you need to know before buying a Pixel phone during Black Friday

The main thing you need to pay attention to when shopping for a Pixel phone this Black Friday is the type of deal you are looking at, because the big price you see in the ad may not be the price you end up paying up front, if at all. Carriers have come up with all kinds of ways to package their phone 'discounts,' including instant rebates, trade-ins, same-day activation, and bill credits. These terms can be a bit confusing, so we'll go over them quickly here to give you an idea of what to look out for.

Instant rebate deals are the best, since the price you see is the price you pay, with no strings attached (unless otherwise noted). Trade-in deals are a great way to upgrade, as long as the sale price shown isn't hyper-dependent on the model and condition of your old phone. Same-day activation, or Activate Today as Best Buy calls it, deals aren't very conducive to holiday gift shopping, since activating the new phone will automatically shut off the old one (if you're upgrading).

Finally we have bill credit deals, where the advertised discount is applied via monthly bill credits rather than instantly. This means you can either pay the full price of the phone up front and enjoy a cheaper wireless bill for the next 2–3 years, or you can opt to pay for the phone monthly at a discounted rate. This can be a great way to get a deal on a flagship smartphone without having to put a lot of money down, but it does essentially handcuff you to the carrier for the duration of the payoff.

With this newfound knowledge, you can now go forth and shop this Black Friday with the confidence of a seasoned pro. To further assist you, we're going to be covering all the major tech deals and discounts over the next two weeks, and we even have a hub for the Best Black Friday Google deals, specifically for products like the Pixel phone, that you'll want to keep tabs on.