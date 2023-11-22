One of the best parts about entering the holiday season? The gifts! Whether you’re thinking of gifting Christmas candies or tech-y stocking stuffers, you’re in for a treat! Most brands and retailers offer hefty discounts around this period to attract more customers when everyone’s out shopping.

And of course, there’s a weeks-long period specially dedicated to deals: Black Friday through Cyber Monday. While the actual "festival" lasts for four days, from Friday to Monday, the deals start cropping up earlier, and many are live right now. If that wasn’t enough, many discounts remain available a few days after, so you can snag your favorite items without spending a fortune even if you miss the main event.

Don’t believe it? Check out how deep the discounts can go with these best Black Friday deals. Loyal to Amazon? Here are the best Black Friday deals on Amazon.

Now, if the deals are here to stay for a while, the question is: should you buy things on Black Friday itself? Or would it be better to purchase earlier in case stock runs out during the main event? Or perhaps it would be better to wait for a better deal after the event rush dies down and brands are eager to sell off remaining stock?

There’s a lot to consider here, including what you’re looking to buy and what sort of discounts you’re expecting. Let’s consider headphones — one of the highest-selling items on Black Friday.

Should you buy headphones on Black Friday?

For those times when you need music everywhere you go or if you want to keep yourself occupied with a podcast during commutes, headphones have become a key part of entertainment. Whether you’re eyeing the latest Apple AirPods or want some pocket-friendly buds to get the job done, they will likely be on discount during Black Friday. So our advice, in short: get 'em!

Why you shouldn't wait for Cyber Monday to get a better deal

Many people wonder if it would be better to wait for Cyber Monday to get a better deal. Here’s why we advise you not to.

First, Cyber Monday has some of the same deals as the ones you see on Black Friday, so you’re unlikely to get something significantly better.

Second, there’s a solid chance the product you’re looking for will be sold out by Cyber Monday, especially if you’re going for a popular item with a massive Black Friday discount. So it’s possible you'll completely miss out and don’t get any deal while letting go of the one available to you now.

Here’s a tip: if you buy something on Black Friday and find a better deal on Cyber Monday, you will still be in the refund window to send your earlier product back and simply purchase a new one with the bigger discount.

Beyond the discounts, one benefit of buying headphones (or any other electronics) during the Black Friday event is that you get convenient deals, roundups, and best-of guides, which means you don’t have to waste time scouring the web for the best products and discounts. Take, for example, our continuously updated Black Friday audio deals roundup that gives you a list of the best discounts in one place.

Which headphones to buy on Black Friday

While most headphones will have some sort of discounts during Black Friday, popular brands like Apple, Google, Sony, Bose, and Sennheiser are ones to look out for if you want to get your hands on the ‘usually expensive but now slightly affordable’ products.

For example, the Sony WF-1000XM5, ranked number one on our best earbuds list, are available for $248, more than $50 off the usual price.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, also ranked highly in our list, are available for $160 with $70 off the usual price.

The Sony WH-1000XM5, ranked number one in our best headphones list, are available for $328 with $70 off the usual price.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, another high-ranking pick on our list, are available for $379 with $50 off the usual price.

Other sales events to buy headphones

If you miss the Black Friday discounts, it’s not the end of the world. It’s possible you might find the same or a similar deal during Cyber Monday. Miss that, too? No worries. This weekend isn’t the only time to snag your favorite products. Most of these items also go on sale during other events like Prime Day.

Some products also go on sale randomly without being tied to special events as well. However, it’s hard to guarantee when the items will be discounted and how much the price will be reduced, so it’s best to hit "buy" during Black Friday when you’re sure to get at least some discount.

But here’s the thing: while deep discounts can seem tempting, just because something is cheap doesn’t mean you have to buy it. If you had no intention of getting new headphones, it doesn’t matter how affordable they seem during Black Friday. Don’t get carried away by deals. On the other hand, if you’ve had your eye on some expensive headphones for a while, there’s no better occasion to splurge, so shop away!