Phones are expensive, but with the start of Amazon Prime Day approaching closer and closer with each passing day, there's plenty of opportunity to save money on your next phone. While some of the best Prime Day phone deals will likely be on some of the best Android phones, the Pixel 6a could slide under people's shopping radar, but that could be a big mistake. Even though Google launched the Pixel 7a not too long ago, they kept the Pixel 6a around and lowered the price. Considering that we will likely see some deals during Amazon's event on the Pixel 6a, you could walk away from Prime Day with an excellent smartphone at an incredible value.

Should you buy a Pixel 6a on Prime Day?

Without beating around the bush, the Pixel 6a is still a fantastic phone in 2023, so much so that it tops our best budget Android phones list. Google knocked down the starting price of the Pixel 6a to $350 since the launch of the Pixel 7a, which easily makes it the best value for performance you can find on the market already. Add in a Prime Day deal or two, and the Google Pixel 6a has the potential to be the deal of the year when Amazon's big event starts.

If you care about getting an excellent Android smartphone for a great price, you should definitely consider picking up the Pixel 6a this Prime Day.

Source: Google Google Pixel 6a $330 $349 Save $19 Google Pixel 6a's price tag wowed us when it hit store shelves last summer, and now it's cheaper than ever. With a fantastic camera, good performance, and excellent software support, this device could be an absolute steal this Prime Day. $330 at Amazon $349 at Google Store $349 at Best Buy

Why you'll love the Pixel 6a

It just does everything you want a smartphone to do in 2023. With six gigs of RAM and the same Tensor chipset that powered older flagship phones, like Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, it's undoubtedly one of the fastest phones you can buy in this price range.

We know it uses the older Google camera sensor found on the Pixel 5 model, but Google's fantastic computational photography still allows the Pixel 6a to take outstanding photos. Other than missing a telephoto lens (which is a luxury anyway), you will not feel like you have a budget phone when taking pictures on your Pixel 6a.

Lastly, you get Google's version of Android which comes with some stellar features you just don't see in other software from its competitors. A big part of that is because of Google's focus on ambient computing; Google Assistant's deep integrations and platform benefits on Pixels are profoundly helpful. Features like automatic call screening, Direct My Call, Wait Times, and even the Magic Eraser make your life so much easier and less stressful, and it's all included in the Pixel 6a's great price.