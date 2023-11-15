Quick Answer: Yes. Foldable phones are expensive, Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will give you a great opportunity to save money.

In just a few short years, the best foldable phones have really come a long way. Screen creases are much less prevalent these days, and the hinges that enable the phone to fold up have gotten more structural sound and flatter in design. Plus, now that all the big phone manufacturers — especially here in the U.S. — are offering some type of foldable, the devices' features and software have only improved. If you're looking to be on the cutting edge of the best Android phones, there's no doubt that foldable phones is the place to be.

Should you buy a foldable phone on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Unfortunately, one thing that still remains true about foldable phones is they are expensive. Most are at least $1,000 and you're looking at almost $2,000 for the top-tier ones with the best specs. That's no small amount of money. The good news is we are right in the thick of the holiday shopping season, which means Black Friday and Cyber Monday give you a chance to save.

Even right now, there some of the best Black Friday phones deals are on foldable phones, and we haven't even hit the official start of the post-Thanksgiving deal madness. That means you could score a very nice price this season on a foldable phone you've been eyeing that's been too expensive for you so far.

Foldable phones to watch this Black Friday

How to tell if a foldable phone deal is worth it

Motorola Razr+ (2023) Lowest Price ever! Save $300 on the best flip phone foldable $700 $1000 Save $300 The Moto Razr+ is by far our favorite flip foldable, and it's on a crazy $300 discount right now. It's the lowest price we've seen on the phone since launch, so don't hesitate to jump on this incredible deal.

Google Pixel Fold $400 off the Pixel Fold starting November 16 Google has already announced their Black Friday deals, so we know that the Pixel Fold will be $400 off — $1,400 — starting November 16 directly from the Google Store. We're pretty sure that Amazon and Best Buy will match the offer, but the Google Store is a safe bet if you want to make sure you get the discount.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Look for a $300 discount or more Undoubtedly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the most powerful foldable you can snag, and we've seen it dip down to only $1,500 —$300 off — just early this month even. Hopefully, it will drop to that price for Black Friday, but it's possible that it could go even lower!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a very slick foldable phone thanks to its new design, and we've seen it get a $200 discount already this year. You'll want to ensure the phone is $800 or less to get the best deal.

Motorola Razr (2023) Lowest price ever! The most affordable foldable phone this Black Friday $500 $700 Save $200 While the Motorola Razr (2023) may not have the external display that the Razr+ offers, and it may be slowed down by its older Snapdragon 7 processor, it still has some great features that make it an excellent choice for those who want a modern smartphone with the compact size and nostalgia of a flip phone. Plus, it's $200 right now, its the lowest price so far this year, meaning you don't have to wait to get a good deal!