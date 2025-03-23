Google Maps and Waze offer very different services; the latter focuses on accurate real-time reporting for drivers, while the former takes a broader approach to navigation. Waze's laser focus on navigation in personal vehicles earned it a dedicated fan base, of which I consider myself a member. However, Google has recently blurred the dividing line between the two services.

If there's one thing I'm surprised about, it's that these changes didn't come earlier. Google regularly absorbs products into its services, but Waze kept its identity for over a decade. You would be forgiven for not knowing that Waze was owned by Google. However, the days of Waze's independence may be drawing to a close as Google Maps absorbs its best-loved features. But should this mark the ending of Waze?

How Google Maps is making Waze irrelevant

Google Maps is absorbing Waze's best features

One of the best features of Waze, indeed the one that made me switch from Google Maps to Waze, is its driver reporting feature. If you're not familiar with this feature, Waze users can issue reports to the app via voice commands about hazards on the road. For example, you can report police cars, crashed vehicles, and traffic jams. Other drivers will then see your report and can confirm or deny whether it is still relevant

This system creates a real-time map of all the delays and hazards on your route. While Google Maps has a similar feature, it's less streamlined. However, it's rapidly caught up over the last year.

As of December 2024, Google Maps users have started seeing reports from Waze drivers in the app. This feature clarifies that the reports have come from Waze users, which raises the question: is this the end of Waze?

If Google Maps lets users report incidents in the same manner as Waze, this would leave Waze bereft of unique features. This isn't the only feature Google Maps has borrowed from Waze. Back in July 2024, Maps updated its incident reporting tool to mimic Waze's. Later that year, Google replaced the speed trap report with a generic police report, just like Waze.

The copying of features isn't all just one way. Waze upgraded its incident reporting feature in October 2024 to understand context in spoken dialogue. Powered by Gemini, this lets users report obstructions by saying things like "It looks like there's a mattress on the road" rather than "Hey Google, report that there is an obstruction."

Google is not abandoning Waze soon. It's regularly updated with features both practical and cosmetic; there's no sign of the end yet. However, maybe Google should merge it into Google Maps.

There's a good argument for shutting down Waze

But it isn't necessarily the right one

Beyond its incident reporting features, Waze improves on Google Maps in numerous ways. The UI is much cleaner, and navigational assets are bright and bold, which is exactly what you want from a navigation app.

There's also an impressive number of cosmetic features. You can get Ben Whishaw's Paddington to issue directions, change how you appear to other Waze drivers, and earn achievements based on your reporting statistics. None of these help you navigate, but they give the app much more character than Google Maps.

However, at the end of the day, what matters is helping people navigate safely and quickly. The more people who use the same navigational app, the more reports there'll be, creating safer and faster journeys.

If Google shut down Waze and moved its navigational features to Google Maps, we would likely see more reports for all users. But while this would be an efficient solution for Google, I don't think it's the right one.

Waze offers a unique experience we would sorely miss

There's no bloat, just straightforward navigation

Part of the reason I switched from Google Maps to Waze was that I didn't have to swipe past various irrelevant options to navigate. Google Maps is a fantastic tool for identifying great places to eat, checking reviews on nearby bars, or travelling via public transport. Waze, on the other hand, is built purely for driving.

This dedication to its purpose sets Waze apart from the rest of Google's apps. Even in this era of AI bloat, the Gemini-powered reporting system in Waze feels like a natural extension of an existing feature rather than an unnecessary tacked-on feature.

Killing off Waze would deprive us of the best navigation app for drivers. Even if its signature navigational features are ported to Google Maps, we'll still miss out on Waze's fantastic user experience.

Waze's future could still be bright

Google is no stranger to killing off popular and unpopular apps and services; Waze's popularity isn't enough to save it from termination. What we need is Waze's reporting features shared between the new apps so Waze users can also see reports from Google Maps. In the meantime, I'll be sticking with Waze for driving and Citymapper for public transport.