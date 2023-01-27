Quick answer: The Pixel Buds Pro are a great Android audio solution whether you own a Google Pixel phone or not. However, iPhone users will miss out on the app's features, since it's not available on iOS.

The last two generations of Google Pixel Buds performed well but didn't blow anyone out of the water. By contrast, the recently released Pixel Buds Pro finally compete directly with other flagship earbuds from competitors such as Sony and Samsung. They're just about equally great for owners of non-Pixel Android smartphones, as you won't miss out on any major features just because you own a Samsung or other brand handset.

Google Pixel Buds Pro Battery life Up to 11 hours Noise Cancellation Yes Mono Listening Yes Bluetooth 5.0 IP Rating IPX4 (earbuds), IPX2 (case) Codec support AAC, SBC Dimensions 23.72 X 22.03 X 22.33 mm Charging USB-C, wireless Driver size 11mm Price $200

While they're not perfect, there are only a few noticeable downsides to Google's freshest in-ear speakers. They sound great, demonstrate excellent connectivity, and don't cost a fortune. And, despite the name, they're great for owners of any quality Android smartphone, not just those lucky enough to own a premium Google Pixel. For that matter, owning a Pixel smartphone doesn't actually give you access to any important Pixel Buds features. Aside from what they're called, the Pixel Buds Pro are essentially device-independent (outside of iOS app compatibility, that is).

Cross-platform performance

From a pure audio perspective, the Pixel Buds Pro don't particularly care if they're talking to Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, or another operating system. Any modern Bluetooth-enabled device should support the SBC and AAC codecs, making the base sound quality identical no matter the platform.

The Pixel Buds app comes pre-installed on Pixel phones and offers precise connection, features, and equalizer control. In fact, it's so well integrated with Google's own Android flavor that it's not really a separate app. Instead, all the features are located right alongside the rest of your audio settings. Otherwise, there aren't currently any features that require a Pixel smartphone to unlock.

Google plans to unveil 3D spatial audio technology in conjunction with Dolby sometime this year, which would presumably increase immersion when used with specially mastered audio. That's still in the works, though, and you shouldn't be put off by its incompatibility with other smartphone brands.

The Android-specific Fast Pair feature makes it easy as pie to connect to a new device. Simply take the earbuds out of the case and access them via your Android device's Bluetooth settings. As long as you stick with Android, it's just as easy to connect to a second device simultaneously. And once you enable Android's audio switching feature, the earbuds will automatically swap to whichever device most recently started outputting audio.

It's not much harder when you're mixing and matching operating systems, either. In that case, you'll use a feature called Multipoint Connections, found in the Pixel Buds app. It's a bit different under the hood, but functionally is almost identical to the Android-only audio switching function.

The only people who should give the Pixel Buds Pro a second thought are iPhone owners, who won't have access to the Pixel Buds app. They're still great earbuds without it, but you'll miss out on the multipoint pairing, built-in equalizer, and lost device finder functions, all of which only work with Google's app (which will almost certainly never hit the Apple Store).

Improvements over previous models

To be clear, the Pixel Buds Pro are great wireless earbuds across the board. They're a bit larger than their predecessors, but still relatively lightweight and remarkably well-balanced. In addition, their 11-millimeter driver sounds great with all genres of music, as long as you use a properly fitting set of ear tips (which is important for any earbuds, really).

Starting with an all-around quality design, Google listened to feedback on their previous offerings and did a good job addressing common complaints. The consistent active noise cancellation and powerful passive isolation justify the cost of the earbuds. There's also a transparency feature to let you hear what's going on around you instead of blocking out your surroundings.

The Pixel Buds Pro's battery life now stands at up to 11 hours (or 7 hours with active noise cancelling), which is in line with and even above what many high-end competitors offer. This extended battery life enhances day-to-day convenience and leaves more room for battery degradation should you manage to hold onto them for multiple years.

Connection quality is probably the biggest reason to pay more attention to the Pros than previous Pixel Buds. The 2020 Pixel Buds were notorious for dropped connections, stuttering audio, and inconsistent call quality. By heavily redesigning the wiring and Bluetooth radio situation inside the earbuds, Google made certain that connectivity in the new Buds Pro is as reliable as you'd expect from a $200 pair of earbuds. And call quality, while not the absolute best, is solid and on par with many other highly recommended earbuds for calling.

A few drawbacks

There are just a few small things that might hold the Buds Pro back from being a complete slam dunk for the most demanding users. Audiophiles won't appreciate their lack of high-resolution codecs, for one. They support only the common SBC and Apple-focused AAC (which often works inefficiently with Android phones, despite sounding great), with no AptX or LDAC in sight. In real-world usage, though, the Bluetooth implementation is good enough that you'll be hard-pressed to notice any signs of compression or distortion.

Another gripe that power users may have is the relatively low level of sound customization available. While the Pixel Buds Pro sound great and offer effective ANC, there's little in the way of equalization aside from a recently introduced five-band EQ, which doesn't perform as well as most third-party Android equalizers. And unlike headphones from competitors like Sony and Bose, the ANC can't be adjusted in any way aside from switching to transparency mode.

Are the Google Pixel Buds Pro worth it without a Pixel phone?​​​​​​

The Pixel Buds Pro are worth having for two reasons. One is that they are high-end earbuds surpassed only by a few competitors and at a slightly lower cost. The other is that owning a Pixel phone only affords you a few barely noticeable conveniences over any other Android smartphone.

If you like the Pixel Buds Pro on paper, don't let your lack of a Google Pixel hold you back. They're a worthwhile investment that should last for years as long as you don't lose them.