As if there weren't enough stellar Cyber Monday Samsung deals to check out this weekend, another insane offer is available exclusively through the Shop Samsung app that can get you a new Galaxy 23+ for as little as $300. An impressive offer on one of the best Samsung phones available right now — if you have the right device to trade-in.

This offer follows up on one of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals we've seen all year, which offered the premium option for the same price and gave Galaxy fans the chance to upgrade to a Galaxy S23 Ultra for as little as $300 with a qualifying trade-in.

How this Shop Samsung Galaxy S23+ trade-in deal works

If you're reading this article on your mobile device, the good news is you're already ahead of the game. When you click the link above, you'll be prompted to either open the Shop Samsung app or install it via an app store if you don't have it on your device. This is important, since going to Samsung's desktop site won't include a particular part of this deal!

Once the app opens, you'll be redirected straight to the Galaxy S23+ product page, where you'll receive an exclusive 25% discount on the phone straight up. That means, by default, the Galaxy S23+ starts at just $750 for the 256GB model and $840 for the 512GB model, saving you up to $280 off the price of one of the best Android phones around.

However, if you have a device to trade-in, Samsung will first apply the value of that device towards the standard price tag of the Galaxy S23+, then take 25% off the remaining balance of the phone. So, say you decide to go with a 256GB model and have an old Galaxy S22 to trade (which earns you $500 in trade-in credits), the final price of the phone drops to just $375!

Other top Samsung phones, like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or even a Galaxy S22 Ultra, can earn you the full $600 trade-in credit depending on the condition, plus phones from Google, Apple, and other devices such as smartwatches and tablets can be traded in. However, the values vary by model and condition, so you'll want to check what its worth through Samsung's trade-in calculator to see what you'll get.

Trade in or not, you're getting a Galaxy S23+ as its best price of the year. The fine print on this deal may be a bit convoluted, sure, but it's one of the best Android phone deals by far for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.