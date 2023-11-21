Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Shop Samsung App Exclusive Offer! $300 $1200 Save $900 Access the Shop Samsung app through your phone or tablet to take advantage of this incredible Galaxy S23 Ultra trade-in deal, which offers up to $800 in trade in credits for qualifying devices plus 25% off the final price after trade-in. With the right device and discount applied, you could get Samsung's premium phone for as little as $300. $300 at Samsung

We've seen some amazing Android phone deals these past few months, but none quite like this one have been available until now. Samsung's latest premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is an incredible device that's receiving an equally incredible offer through the Shop Samsung app, so if you've been hoping to get your hands on one of the best Samsung phones to date for cheap — here's the perfect opportunity.

Exclusively through the Shop Samsung app via phone or tablet, you can upgrade to a Galaxy S23 Ultra for as little as $300. The amazing trade-in offer, which offers up to $800 in trade-in credits for qualifying devices plus takes 25% off the price of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is by far the best Galaxy S23 Series deal we've seen all year.

How this Galaxy S23 Ultra Shop Samsung trade-in deal works

If you're reading this article on your phone or tablet, the good news is you're already one step ahead of the pack in getting this deal. When you click the link above, you'll be prompted to check out the deal through the Shop Samsung app. Once you've downloaded the app (if you don't already have it installed), you'll be taken to the Galaxy S23 Ultra page where you'll see the special pricing and offer.

From there, you'll be able to automatically save 25% off the phone by purchasing it through the app. That brings the starting price down to just $900 for one of the best Android phones available, offering the absolute best price on the Galaxy S23 Ultra even without a trade.

However, if you've got an old device to trade in, the Galaxy S23 Ultra gets even cheaper. Samsung is offering up to $800 in credits toward the phone plus taking 25% off the final price after trade in, meaning you could get a Galaxy S23 Ultra for as little as $300.

It's important to note that the value of your old device will vary, and $800 is not guaranteed. However, it can still help you save a hefty chunk of cash on Samsung's premium Galaxy S23 Ultra. Also, the 25% off after trade-in is only available through the Shop Samsung app, so you're better off purchasing it there rather than on the Samsung Store page on desktop.