Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Shop Samsung App Exclusive Offer! Access the Shop Samsung app through your phone or tablet to take advantage of this incredible Galaxy S23 Ultra trade-in deal, which not only takes 25% off the price of the phone but also offers up to $800 in trade in credits with qualifying devices. With the right device and discount applied, you could get Samsung's premium phone for as little as $100. $1200 at Samsung

We've seen some amazing Black Friday Samsung deals this month, but none quite like this have been available until now. Samsung's latest premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is an incredible device that's receiving an equally incredible offer through the Shop Samsung app this week, so if you've been hoping to get your hands on one of the best Samsung phones to date for cheap, here's your opportunity.

Only available through the Shop Samsung app via phone or tablet, you can upgrade to a Galaxy S23 Ultra for as little as $100 during Samsung's Black Friday sale. The exclusive trade-in offer, which takes 25% off the phone along with offering up to $800 in trade-in credits for qualifying devices, is by ffar the best Galaxy S23 Series deal we've seen all year.

How this Galaxy S23 Ultra Shop Samsung deal works

If you're reading this article on your phone or tablet, the good news is you're already one step ahead of the pack in terms of getting this deal. When you click the link above, you'll be prompted to check out the deal through the Shop Samsung app. Once you've downloaded the app (if you don't already have it installed), you'll be taken to the Galaxy S23 Ultra page where you'll see the special pricing and offer.

From there, you'll be able to automatically save 25% off the phone by purchasing it through the app. That brings the starting price down to just $900 for one of the best Android phones available, offering the best Galaxy S23 Ultra price we've seen all year. However, if you've got an old device to trade in, you could earn up to $800 in credits towards the phone, which can drop the price down to as low as $100 with qualifying devices.

It's important to note that the value of your old device will vary, and $800 is not guaranteed. However, it can still help you save a hefty chunk of cash on Samsung's premium Galaxy S23 Ultra. Also, the 25% off is only available through the Shop Samsung app, so you're better off purchasing it through there rather than the Samsung Store webpage on desktop.