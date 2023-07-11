Shokz OpenRun Pro $124.95 $179.95 Save $55 If you're interested in the benefits of bone-conduction headphones, such as their open-ear design for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings, now is the time to jump in. Some of our favorite BC headphones, the Shokz OpenRun Pro, are $55 off. $124.95 at Amazon

Welcome to the oft-forgotten-about segment of tech known as bone-conduction headphones. These are headphones that use vibrations to send sound waves through your cheekbones, which then travel to your inner ear, and onto your brain. Admittedly, the concept sounds crazy, but this open-ear design offers benefits for running, cycling, and other activities where you need to be very aware of your surroundings. If you're at all interested in trying the technology out, today is a great day to dive in. The premium pick in our roundup of the best bone-conduction headphones, the Shokz OpenRun Pro, is down to an all-time low price for Prime Day.

Why you should buy the Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones

The Shokz OpenRun Pro feature a wraparound titanium frame that is lightweight, durable, and secure, so it will stay comfortably in place for those long, intense workouts. They are also some of the best-sounding headphones in the category, thanks to Shokz's 9th-generation bone-conduction and TurboPitch technology. Two common complaints against BC headphones are that they don't get loud enough and that they don't have enough bass, but the OpenRun Pro doesn't suffer from either issue. The sound is powerful, and the bass is rich but not damaging.

The Shokz deliver elsewhere, as well, with noise-canceling microphones for phone calls, physical playback controls, an IP55 rating for water/sweat resistance, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, with app support for easier management. They also offer impressive 10-hour battery life, and you can quick-charge for an extra 1.5 hours in just 5 minutes. Plus, it's worth noting that because the Shokz don't cover your ear canals the way other headphones do, you aren't prone to ear infections and other issues that arise with trapping heat and moisture in your ears during long workouts.

Bone-conduction headphones aren't for everyone. They can be a bit off-putting at first and can certainly take some time to get used to. But if you are already familiar with them or open to giving them a shot, there are some real health and safety benefits to be had. There's also a great deal to be had if you purchase today. So don't wait; grab the Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones while you can at this price. If you are looking for earbuds or headphones instead, there are plenty of other audio Prime Day deals going on.