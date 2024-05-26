Shokz OpenRun Pro Headphones $140 $180 Save $40 Enjoy your music, podcasts, or audiobooks while staying aware of your surroundings with the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone-conduction headphones. They're $40 off on Amazon right now. $140 at Amazon

As the weather warms up, more people are taking their workouts outside. If you exercise near traffic, it's smart to swap your regular headphones for bone-conduction ones to stay alert to your surroundings. The Shokz OpenRun Pro are an excellent pick for this, and right now, they're 22% off on Amazon—down from $180 to $140. This sweet deal won't last forever, so grab them soon to save $40.

Why the Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones are worth buying

If you haven't tried bone conduction headphones yet, they're definitely worth checking out. They've improved a lot since they first came out. That said, one lingering issue has been that the bass doesn't hit as hard as with your favorite in-ear headphones. The OpenRun Pro tackle this problem pretty well—you won't get the deep bass of regular headphones, but it's the best you'll find in bone conduction models.

These bone-conduction headphones deliver amazing sound quality and boast up to 10 hours of battery life. They charge super fast too—just five minutes of charging gives you up to an hour and a half of playback, perfect for those spontaneous runs or gym sessions. They're lightweight and comfortable, and they're designed to fit seamlessly with bicycle helmets and sunglasses.

As the name suggests, the Shokz OpenRun Pro are perfect for outdoor runs. With an IP55 water resistance rating, you don’t have to worry about getting caught in the rain. You can also use them as everyday headphones at home since they handle calls well. Just keep in mind they don’t block out noise, so if you're at a noisy gym, you'll hear everything around you. In that case, you might want regular headphones or earplugs.

