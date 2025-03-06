Shokz OpenRun Pro Headphones $100 $160 Save $60 The Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones offer superb sound quality and unbeatable comfort. $100 at Best Buy

If you're looking for something different when it comes to a pair of headphones, bone conduction may be the way to go. Not only do they free up the ears, allowing you to be more aware of your surroundings, but they can also protect your hearing as well, since there isn't direct contact. Shokz OpenRun series has been one of the best options available for bone conduction headphones, and with this deal, you can save big, as they fall to their lowest price yet, at just $100.

What's great about the Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones?

Now, bone conduction headphones can take some time to get used to. But they can be quite comfortable, since they just sit on your neck and don't actually go inside the ear. They are well-built and also quite light thanks to the titanium frame that weighs just 29 grams.

It's a good alternative to traditional earbuds and headphones, allowing you to stay more aware of your surroundings. The sound quality is also going to be pretty good with the Shokz OpenRun Pro, with crisp and clear audio and excellent bass too. The battery life is also quite good, coming in at around 10 hours.

There's also quick charging as well, providing 1.5 hours of use with just a five-minute charge. You also get an IP55 rating that will protect it against dust and moisture. And if you're someone that likes to take calls, the dual noise-canceling microphones will ensure that your voice sounds clear, even in noisy environments.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong here with these headphones. They provide a different kind of listening experience that may take some getting used to but will have excellent benefits compared to traditional headphones.