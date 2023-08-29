Summary Shokz OpenRun bone-conduction headphones are a great starter pair for those new to this technology, offering comfort and secure fit during workouts.

Can you imagine going for a run without listening to your favorite playlist or true-crime podcast? Probably. But you also know how boring working out can be when you're only left with your thoughts. When you're off to the gym, having a great pair of workout earbuds is almost as important as slipping into a sturdy pair of training shoes.

There's a wealth of options when it comes to the best wireless earbuds (you'd want to go wireless if you're going to wear them when lifting, obviously), but if you want to switch up your streaming experience, you may want to pick up a pair of bone-conduction headphones. If you're not a believer, though, and don't wish to make that much of an investment, the Shokz OpenRun Bone Conduction Sport Headphones are on sale right now for just $100. Shokz makes some of the best bone-conduction headphones in the market, so this pair is worth giving a shot if you want to diversify your listening experience and save money all at the same time.

Why the these headphones are worth buying

The Shokz OpenRun Bone Conduction Sport Headphones, formerly known as the AfterShokz Aeropex pre-Shokz rebrand, are a great starter pair if you're a bone-conduction headphone newbie. Specifically designed for comfort, they feature a wraparound frame that almost feels nothing even if placed over your cheekbones, and unlike earbuds that you sometimes want to yank off your ears after hours of usage, these don't give any uncomfortable pressure. They also offer a secure fit, even if you're a self-confessed chronic head bobber, all thanks to the rubber material.

Despite bypassing your eardrums for sound delivery, the Shokz OpenRuns still manage to provide decent sound quality with good mid-sounds and crystal vocals, but the bass could still use some improvement. With audio at low to medium volume, you can maintain spatial awareness and participate in conversation, although you can't expect them to drown out noise completely, either. The battery life is pretty great, too, quoted at eight hours on a single charge. If you want an extra hour and a half, all it takes is a quick 10-minute top-up.

With an IP67 waterproof rating, this pair is also resistant to sweat and water exposure, but only in sports settings. They're unfortunately not suitable for swimming, but you can expect them to endure even the toughest and sweatiest of workouts. To ensure safe charging, the headphones have a moisture detection alert. There's very little to balk at for the Shokz OpenRun headphones. If it's your first bone conduction rodeo, you want to snap a pair up while they're on sale for just $100 a pop. You can even choose from four colorways: blue, black, gray, and red.