Smartphones have made it easy to create great content anywhere. Whether you’re making a video for your channel or simply capturing family memories, they will snap great pictures — no matter which of the best Android phones you have. For those looking to enhance their content a bit, the SnapSeries accessories line from ShiftCam offers quick and easy opportunities to get better shots. The company’s entry-level accessories include a range of products, from grips to lights, to help you capture great content.

ShiftCam SnapSeries Bundle - Travelling Kit 7 / 10 $159 $187 Save $28 ShiftCam's SnapSeries Bundle Travelling Kit has everything aspiring and on-the-go content creators need to make better videos. The SnapGrip offers greater control of your smartphone when capturing photos and videos and a wireless battery bank, the SnapStand doubles as a tripod for better stability on the go, and the SnapPocket Light delivers better lighting for nearly any environment. It's a little pricey, but it's a great choice for new and mobile content creators. Pros Lots of versatility

Useful features

Very portable Cons Expensive

No software or pro tools $159 at ShiftCam

Price, availability, and specs

A fair price for everything you get

As the name suggests, the bundle I received contains a few products, almost all of which can be purchased individually. ShiftCam is all about offering a content creation accessory ecosystem, so it’s nice that you can pick and choose what you need to build the bundle you want. The bundle I received is called the Travelling Kit and includes a SnapGrip Pro ($89), SnapStand Selfie ($59), and SnapPocket Light ($39). The group is available in Midnight and Stone colorways and costs $187, which is an investment, but it's currently available at a discount.

Aside from the Travelling Kit, ShiftCam also offers a Photography Kit, Vlogging Kit, and Filmmaking Kit. In total, nine different products make up the Snap accessories series. You can get them directly from ShiftCam’s website or Amazon in the next couple of weeks.

Specifications Weight 126.82g (SnapGrip) Powerbank 3200 mAh Wireless Charging Output 5W Total Power Output 5W USB-C Input 10W Dimensions 113.3 x 81.74 x 34.1 mm (SnapGrip) 67.1 x 57 x 14.3 mm (Light) 173 x 59.3 x 45 mm (Stand folded) Connectivity Bluetooth Brightness 90 Lumens (4-step control) Number of LEDs 8 Extended height 29.5 in (SnapStand) Tiltable Head 200 degrees (Snap Stand) Expand

What’s good about the ShiftCam SnapSeries Bundle?

Create content in a snap

The best thing about the SnapSeries bundle is how easy it is to use. Everything snaps together magnetically so you can be ready to capture content in a few seconds. They are all designed to work with your phone and can be used individually or snapped all together for the ultimate setup. ShiftCam even includes a magnetic ring to attach to your Android phone or case for accessory use.

The SnapGrip Pro is an upgraded version of the