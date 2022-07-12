I've been an Nvidia stan on Android since the very first Shield TV launched all the way back in 2015. As a matter of fact, I'm still running my 2015 Shield in my living room, and I have been since its release, and the damn thing is still supported somehow, seven years later. Nvidia's commitment to supporting Android is unparalleled, that much is clear. But I'm not here to talk about the OG Shield, nope. I'm here to direct your attention to the Amazon Prime Day sale for the latest model of the Shield TV Pro, a streaming box that I've been running in my bedroom since the Tegra X1+ device launched in 2019, and thanks to that exceptional chip; the Shield TV Pro can upscale content like no other box on the market, the very reason I volunteered to write this article, as the device is at an all-time low at $170, making Prime Day the perfect day to pick up one of my favorite Android devices.

Since I'm a huge fan of the 2019 Shield TV Pro and its awesome AI upscaling, here are my top three reasons why I find the streaming box to be the best option on the market for those that stream the majority of their content, be it TV shows, movies, or video games.

Save $30 on the 2019 Nvidia Shield TV Pro

$170 at Amazon

Nvidia's AI upscaling is unmatched

Hands-down, Nvidia is working some magic with its AI upscaling built into its 2019 Shield TV Pro. Now that 4K TVs are fairly common and cheap, you'll want to get the most out of your screen. And yet, many streaming services, like Netflix, only offer 4K content to those who pay for the top-tier subscription. So if you're looking to get the most out of streamed 1080p content on a 4K TV, to get the clearest picture possible without having to bump up your plan to the 4K tier, the Shield TV Pro saves the day.

Sure, you could easily pick up one of Amazon's Omni TVs that packs in plenty of Android-specific smart features comparable to the Shield, but having recently reviewed the 65" Omni, I can say its upscaling isn't anywhere near as good as Nvidia's, especially for 1080p content on a 4K screen.

The included remote rocks

After experiencing the many woes of Nvidia's original Shield TV controller and its ridiculous center touchscreen volume bar and awful battery life, the new remote that comes packed with the 2019 Shield TV Pro is a delight. Sure, it's minimal when it comes to buttons, but all of the prerequisites you would need are here, including a circular d-pad for navigating Android with ease, where you can pull up open apps at any time (to close them) to maximize your performance, just as you would on your phone.

What I really like is that the new remote takes AAA batteries and lasts for months, even with the included backlighting on when using the controller. Not only can you see the controller at night quite easily, thanks to this backlight, but you also get voice controls through Google Assistant, plus an IR blaster, so you can easily use the remote as a universal controller, like for your soundbar. So even with a minimal button count, the controller is quite versatile, making it perfect for bedroom and living room setups.

Excellent for cable cutters

Sure, you can stream videos and games to your heart's content. All of the supported streaming services work great, especially if you choose to connect the device over ethernet for a stable connection for the more demanding streams (looking at you, Stadia). Still, you don't have to necessarily stream all of your content, as you can also spin up your own media servers, whether you only need something local like a Kodi install or a media network that can be accessed anywhere, like a Plex setup. Plus, with the included upscaling, I can confirm that the more demanding end of local 1080p content can upscale to the point it looks vastly better than upscaled 1080p streams, by a large margin. So there is a big advantage to loading up the Shield TV Pro with your own content on an external drive, whether you're deep into piracy (you filthy buccaneer) or simply love to rip all of your Blu-rays. No matter if you're in camp streaming or camp local content, your needs are covered, making the 2019 Shield TV Pro a perfect media player for cable cutters.