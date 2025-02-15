Shazam is a widely used tool for identifying songs. Audiophiles on their phones benefit from its instant song recognition, but movies don't have an equivalent. If you see a scene in a waiting room or online, you'll need to search for key details, check comments, or hope someone else knows it.

There aren't many moments when you need a movie recognition app. A dedicated one might sit unused most of the time. We have Circle to Search, which could integrate deeper video recognition for when you need it. It's a small change that could make a big difference, and here's why it should happen.

How Google missed the chance to make a movie finder

To find that show with the guy from that other show

Circle to Search is a powerful tool for detecting objects, text, and some people in images and videos. It allows you to highlight items on your screen and get relevant search results. It works well for identifying products, landmarks, or celebrities. It works the same way for movies, which is impressive. But, rather than tell you what scene the movie is from, it focuses on details within the scene.