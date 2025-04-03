Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i (15") $300 $400 Save $100 This build of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i comes with 8GB of RAM, a 15.6-inch display, and an Intel Pentium N6000 processor. Grab it while it's at an all-time low price with this deal. $300 at Amazon

A great way to save on a laptop is by keeping things simple and considering a Chromebook for your computing needs. We think the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i is the best budget Chromebook on the market, and it's even more affordable with a $100 discount at Amazon. This deal brings the Flex 3i's price down to $300, which is the best price the Chromebook has seen.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook

Source: Lenovo

Lenovo is well known for its lineup of laptops and Chromebooks, with the IdeaPad Flex 3i being one of its more popular models. It makes sense for students and professionals alike, as it offers quite a bit of performance for its modest price point. This build comes with 8GB of RAM to keep things responsive and snappy, as well as an Intel Pentium N6000 processor that makes this Chromebook a must-have for app multitaskers.

One thing that stands out about the IdeaPad Flex 3i is its size. Many Chromebooks focus solely on portability, and come with an 11-inch or 13-inch display. This Chromebook has a 15.6-inch display, and it comes in Full HD 1080p resolution. It brings graphics and photos to life, and it makes the Flex 3i a great computing device to kick back with on movie night.

And while you may think the Flex 3i's larger footprint will slow you down when taking it from one place to another, rest assured it still delivers plenty of portability. It's super slim and has a lightweight build, and it can fit easily into backpacks and laptop bags. It can also reach up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, so you can plan on leaving the house without your charger in most cases.

The IdeaPad Flex 3i is also something you should consider if you're in the market for a new tablet. Its display has touchscreen functionality, and its form factor can easily shift from something that sits on your lap to something that can be held like a tablet. This 2-in-1 functionality makes the Flex 3i incredibly versatile for its price point.

You can pick up the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i for just $300 while this deal lasts. That's good for $100 in savings, and it's the lowest price we've seen yet on the Flex 3i Chromebook.