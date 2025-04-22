Google Pixel Tablet $299 $399 Save $100 The Google Pixel Tablet delivers on form and function, offering a lovely 11-inch 2560 x 1600 display housed in a body that looks good and is easy to hold. Now that you aren't forced to purchase the stand with the tablet, the retail price makes a lot of sense, especially when you can snag the tablet during a sale. $299 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Tablet is still one of our favorite Android tablets, especially now that we aren't forced to purchase the dock. Don't get me wrong, the dock is handy if you plan to use the tablet ass a smart home hub, but if you're just looking for a tablet, it's pretty unnecessary. This means the Pixel Tablet without the dock retails for $399, which is much easier to swallow than the $499 price at release.

But you know what would be even better? How about a sale that takes $100 off the top, bringing the price of the Pixel Tablet down to $299? Well, that's exactly what Amazon is offering today, and this is a deal you won't want to miss.

What's great about the Google Pixel Tablet

It's a solid everyday carry

Sure, this tablet works as a smart home hub, and if you pick up the optional dock, it performs this duty well. But as just a tablet, it's easily one of the best to carry every day. Simply put, this is a comfortable tablet to hold, which means it's great for extended sessions when out and about, your hands won't get tired. Plus, since this is a Google device, things like Gemini, Gmail, Maps, and Messages are all here and integrate well with the tablet.

While the 1,600 x 2,560 60Hz LCD panel may not sound impressive on paper, in actuality, it looks great, and since it is LCD, it can remain on for long stretches without worry of burn-in. After all, the Pixel Tablet is designed as an all-day workhorse, and it delivers. Basically, the Pixel Tablet is the tablet you grab when you need to get something done, rather than the tablet you lounge around with watching media, and this is pretty evident with the 16:10 aspect ratio that suits reading and writing more than video content. Things like manga and comics are a joy on the Pixel Tablet, straight up.

Basically, if you're looking to save some cash on a competent tablet that can last a full workday (and then some) while on the go, one that is comfy to hold with a pleasing screen that won't burn in with extended use, then you should look no further than this Google Pixel Tablet deal currently running on Amazon that will save you 25% off the retail price.