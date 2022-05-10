Sharp is not a renowned smartphone maker, but in its home market Japan, it is known for launching phones equipped with massive camera sensors and crazy display technologies. As a follow-up to last year's Aquos R6 and its impressive 1-inch rear camera, Sharp has announced the Aquos R7 with some notable upgrades that set itself apart from the best Android phones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Google Pixel 6 Pro.

The Aquos R7 features a 6.6-inch IGZO OLED screen with an FHD+ (2730 x 1260) resolution and a variable refresh rate of 1-240Hz (via GSMArena). It can reach a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. Gorilla Glass Victus protects the display, and the phone features an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Internally, the phone features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 12GB of RAM, 256GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. This is all packed inside a body that is IP68 certified, making it dust and water-resistant. The R7 has Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, 5G, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the connectivity front.

The rear camera continues to be the highlight of the Aquos range. While the sensor size remains unchanged at 1-inch, its resolution has been bumped to 47.2MP — up from 20MP on the Aquos R6. It has an f/1.9 aperture and an equivalent focal length of 19mm. Sharp claims the new Leica-branded shooter can take in up to 1.8x times more light than the previous 1-inch sensor.

Other notable camera features include real-time face, body, and eye detection, Octa PD autofocus, 8K video recording, and 4x lossless digital zoom. The only other camera on the rear is a 1.9MP portrait shooter. The center punch-hole in the display packs a 12.6MP selfie camera.

The phone includes Android 12 out of the box with Sharp's custom UI on top of it. The device will be available in black and silver colors in Japan from July on Docomo and Softbank. Sadly, like previous Aquos phones, the R7 is unlikely to make its way outside its home market, so you likely won't be able to get your hands on one.

