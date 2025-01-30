Summary The latest Phone Link update makes pairing Android and iOS phones faster and easier through a side panel in the Start menu—no need to search for the app.

iPhone users now get quick access to notifications, battery info, contacts, and more; Android users already have these plus extras like voice messages, photos, and recent activity.

The big new feature is that you can now send files from your PC to Android/iOS right from the Start menu with the ‘Send files’ button.

Microsoft is making Windows 11 even more mobile-friendly. Recently, the software giant made it possible to use your phone as a webcam and even manage Android files wirelessly. Now, it is taking things a step further with a new Phone Link update that makes pairing and sharing between Windows and Android (or even iOS) smoother than ever.

With the latest update, users can now pair a new Android or iOS phone straight from a side panel in the Start menu, eliminating the need to dig around for the Phone Link app. It’s a quicker, more convenient way to get connected.

Getting started is a no-brainer: just open the Start menu, pick your device (Android or iPhone) from the side panel, and follow the prompts. Once connected, you can manage your phone right from the Start menu.

iPhone users, that Android phone pane is now yours too

The new side panel gives iPhone users quick access to things like notifications, battery info, recent contacts, and connection details. Android users already have these perks, plus extras like listening to voice messages, viewing photos, and picking up where they left off. Right now, it’s available to Windows Insiders, but it should be available to everyone in future updates.

What’s new for Android (and iOS) users is the ability to share files directly from the Start menu. There’s a handy ‘Send files’ button at the bottom of the side panel that lets you send stuff from your PC to your Android phone or iPhone in a snap.

Microsoft says you’ll need Windows 11 Build 4805 or later (Beta Channel) or Build 26120.3000 and up (Dev Channel) to use this feature (via Android Authority). You’ll also need Phone Link version 1.24121.30.0 or higher and Bluetooth LE support.

You can control mobile integration by heading to Settings > Personalization > Start, where you can also turn off the side panel. This update is a big step in connecting different operating systems, letting you manage both your PC and mobile features all in one place.