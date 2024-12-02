Shargeek 140 Power Bank $83 $116 Save $33 A look that can't be ignored, this Shargeek 140 delivers excellent capacity and performance. Best of all, it's now down to its lowest price for Cyber Monday. So get this deal while you can because it won't be around for long. $83 at Amazon

Power banks are the way to go if you're looking to keep all your devices charged while on the go. And if you're on the lookout for one this Cyber Monday, chances are you've seen quite a few that meet your needs when it comes to performance and price. But if you're looking for something a little different, one that's eye-catching and will stand out from the crowd, then we think this Shargeek model is going to be right up your alley.

Related Best power banks in 2024 Keep all your tech topped up on the go with these power banks

Not only does it look good with its semi-transparent case, but it also packs tons of power, with a capacity that comes in at 20,000mAh. And while it normally comes priced at $116, it's now down to its lowest price ever, with a discount that knocks nearly 30% off, falling to just $83. So get this deal while you can because Cyber Monday is over in just a few hours.

What's great about the Shargeek 140 Power Bank?

Look at this thing. It's absolutely beautiful. The design is just jaw-dropping with its semi-transparent casing that shows some of its innards and the bright LCD display that adds a nice pop of color. Of course, that's not all with the Shargeek power bank as it delivers massive power with up to 140W and a capacity of 20,000mAh.

This power bank can charge pretty much anything you need, from smartphones, tablets, to even laptops. Best of all, when the power bank is drained, you can recharge it at 65W, which limits downtime. Furthermore, you get a screen that can show you all the vital charging information about the battery and connected devices.

You get a total of two USB ports, with one USB-A and one USB-C. You can use both if you need to charge multiple devices at once. And since this power bank is 20,000mAh, you can legally bring it on to any flight and keep your devices topped up. Overall, you can't really ask for much more here. It delivers power, speed and good looks.

Just be sure to pick up during this Cyber Monday sale while it's down to its lowest price. While it's normally pretty pricey, we think this current price is pretty fair considering what you're getting. Of course, if you're not quite sure about picking it up, we have some other great power bank recommendations as well.