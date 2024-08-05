Our power needs have changed a lot over the years. When I got Motorola's Turbo Charge on my Nexus 6, it felt like I'd unlocked a superpower with how fast it charged. But that was only 15W, the same wattage my S24 Ultra can wirelessly charge. Meanwhile, phones like the OnePlus 12 can charge as fast as 80W. Throw in laptops that suck back more than 100W, and it's plain to see that we demand a lot more from power banks than we used to. Sharge has recently launched the Shargeek 170, a fun and stylish power bank that can output up to 170W. Is this the ultimate power bank?

The Shargeek 170 isn't a slim and light power pack you can fit in your pocket, but it's not a huge monstrosity you need to lug around in a briefcase. Instead, the 170 is a moderately chunky battery pack that should easily fit into most backpacks.

Sharge Shargeek 170 7.5 / 10 $159 $187 Save $28 The Sharge Shargeek 170 is a ridiculously powerful battery pack that can output up to 170W across its dual USB-C and single USB-A ports and can be recharged at 140W. The 24,000 mAh capacity ensures that it can maintain that for long enough while still being a manageable size to take on a plane. The translucent design is eye-catching, but questions over durability persist. Pros Eye-catching design

170W combined output

140W recharge

Useful display Cons Expensive

Clear plastic might not age well $159 at Amazon

Price, availability, specs

Discounts are welcome

The Sharge Shargeek 170 is available for $187 from Amazon and Sharge's website. That's a lot for a power bank, but frequent discounts exist. On Amazon, you can take $28 off at the checkout, reducing the price to $159. That's still a lot of money for a power pack, but it's not egregious given the hardware that price gets you.

Specifications Brand Sharge Battery Capacity 24000 mAh Ports 3 Weight 680g Dimensions 164.9 × 62.8 × 59.6mm Maximum Discharge 170W Maximum Charge 140W USB Ports 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A Screen LED Flight safe Yes Expand

What's good about the Sharge Shargeek 170?

Stylish power

Close

I don't often consider a battery pack's design, except for whether it fits into my bag easily. The Shargeek 170 changes that. Its gray mettle chassis, purple power cells, visible electronics, and bright yellow accents are striking. The color scheme would make it fit into a Cyberpunk world, and I love it. I've loved transparent electronics since I got my Panasonic RQ-CW05 Womo cassette player in 2001, and this power bank evokes nostalgia for that time.

Thankfully, there's more to this power pack than a pretty design. The 24,000mAh cell is a beast, able to fully charge my S24 Ultra and iPad Pro 11-inch more than once before I needed to recharge the battery pack. It can also deliver that charge in useful ways, with a combined maximum output of 170W, as indicated by the name. Each USB-C port can output a maximum of 140W, while the USB-A port can output 30W.

Battery packs with screens aren't as rare as they used to be, but the display on the Shageek 170 is surprisingly good. It has a timer that tells you how long it will be until the pack is either full or empty, based on whether you're charging or discharging, battery percentage, and how many watts of power is flowing in or out of the battery. It also indicates if low-current mode is on, which can be enabled by double-pressing the button.

The low-current mode is supposed to optimize charging for earbuds and smartwatches, but I've just used the regular mode for those things without issue. 170W and 24,000mAh are more than enough for most people, but if you need something even more capable, Ugreen has a 48,000mAh power bank that can output 300W.

The Shargeek 170's IP66 rating is a pleasant surprise. That means it can endure high-pressure water jets up to 100 liters of water per minute. Now, I'm not telling you to try this. I'm saying the opposite. Do not test this on purpose. However, it's nice to have the peace of mind that if you accidentally get the Shargeek 170 wet, you'll come away unscathed.

What’s bad about the Sharge Shargeek 170?

Scratches are a problem

The IP66 rating is great for durability, but the clear plastic isn't. The Shargeek 170's design is great; I've already mentioned how much I love the look of this power pack. Unfortunately, clear plastic isn't very durable. There are already many scratches in the clear casing, including one on the display.

A power bank will live most of its life in a bag or backpack, jostling around with other items, so I doubt it'll be long before these scratches worsen. I wish Shargeek had made an opaque variant so that users could choose if they wanted something that wouldn't scratch. But it doesn't; instead, it offers two transparent variants: the gray that I have and the white model.

The other drawback is the weight. A 24,000mAh battery pack that can handle 170W of power and meets all safety requirements will always be heavy, and you will notice a 680g weight in your backpack. Although heavy, it aligns with power banks of a similar spec, like the Anker 737, but you should consider if you want or need to add that much weight to your bag.

Should you buy?

If you want a battery pack that stands out and looks cool, you should purchase this model. The design is backed up by impressive hardware, and you'll unlikely need anything more powerful. However, there are more affordable alternatives if you sacrifice 30W of output and live with a more conventional design.

The Anker 737, for example, has the same capacity and number of ports and outputs 140W of power, which is close to the Shargeek 170. The Anker is only $150, cheaper than the Shargeek when discounted. The Anker is also frequently on offer for even less, at $110 on Amazon right now. So, while I recommend the Shargeek 170, I suggest you consider other options before deciding.

Sharge Shargeek 170 7.5 / 10 The Sharge Shargeek 170 looks great and can keep even the most power-hungry devices topped up. It's expensive, though, and there are questions about how well the clear casing will hold up. While it's a product we'd happily recommend, looking at alternatives before purchasing would be best. $187 at Amazon