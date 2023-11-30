Summary YouTube and Spotify have their own annual summaries called Recapped and Wrapped, respectively.

December is almost upon us, and it's time for all those glorious annual summaries, including ones from the tech world. Our favorite music streaming apps are leading the way — YouTube has seasonal Recapped playlist accessible all year round, and Spotify Wrapped for 2023 dropped earlier this week. Sharing it to Twitter and Instagram is really easy, but WhatsApp wants in on the fun with a new Wrapped themed sticker pack for its users.

Wrapped is Spotify’s annual summary of interesting statistics gathered from all the songs you listened to throughout the year. Wrapped creates a playlist of your favorites from the year, while highlighting your top five artists and tracks. Other interesting statistics include time spent listening to your favorite artist, the number of times you replayed that one song you love, and the music other people in your area love to listen to. These nuggets of information are finally presented as shareable cards you can send to friends using any social media app of choice.

We usually see people sharing infographics on Instagram and Twitter but WhatsApp wants a piece of the pie too. To this effect, WhatsApp has launched a new sticker pack themed around the 2023 Spotify Wrapped art style. In an announcement on WhatsApp’s official Channel within its own app, the company announced the launch of the pack designed by BUCK. It is a 3MB download available at wa.me/stickerpack/2023SpotifyWrapped. It contains 17 animated stickers you could use as a replacement for the plain old emoji, especially while sharing your Wrapped playlists with contacts on WhatsApp.

Once installed, you can spice up individual conversations, group chats, and even Channel updates with these stickers. However, you must be a channel administrator to share stickers in one. The stickers contain emotes for crying, amazement, laughing, waving, smiling, and even tap dancing with your feet. The heavy use of retrowave hues like purples and white fits right in with Spotify Wrapped 2023 album artwork.

If the idea of sharing Wrapped on WhatsApp seems alien, perhaps it is because the app only recently picked up one-to-many broadcast features like Channels, although Instagram-style Stories have been around for a long time. Meta is still building functionality for Channels, Communities, and other recent additions. However, a quick break from that to focus on quirky new sticker packs like this is much appreciated.