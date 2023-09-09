Meta's acquisition of Instagram in 2012 formed a special bond between the platform and Facebook. Managing your social presence between both is easier now, especially if you're dealing with many moving parts in life. You can create Stories, regular posts, and Reels and send them to your Facebook feed or page in a few taps. If there are existing posts, you may be able to share them from your small phones and large tablets.

With this feature, you don't need Hootsuite and other social media scheduling apps for simultaneous posting. Cross-posting works for all account types, whether personal, creator, or business. If you want a hands-off experience, set posts to share on Facebook automatically. Here's how it works.

How do you share Instagram posts on Facebook?

Connecting accounts is the first step in sharing Instagram posts on Facebook. When you link them, all instant or scheduled IG posts appear on your Facebook profile and the general Feed. Although you can only connect one Facebook profile to your IG account, you can connect multiple IG accounts to the same Facebook profile. Every IG account associated with that profile appears in the Accounts Center, but you can remove them.

As for Facebook pages, you can only connect one Instagram account to one page. More importantly, only a professional account can link to the page. This account can either be a Business or Creator type. Business accounts can share posts to Facebook profiles when a page isn't connected. On the other hand, Creator accounts can choose between sharing content on a page or a personal profile. Go to Settings and privacy > Accounts Center > Sharing across profiles and select your Instagram account to do it.

Be mindful of using excessive hashtags or texts as they look different on Facebook. Unlike Instagram, the platform displays captions first before images or videos. Editing or deleting the original post doesn't affect the shared copy, so you'll do it on Facebook. Also, set the audience controls from Facebook before posting. IG hasn't provided options for it yet. If there are existing posts on your Instagram profile, some may be eligible for sharing.

How to connect your Facebook account to Instagram

It's easier to connect Instagram and Facebook from the mobile app. It houses every feature you need to manage accounts. Use the website version on phones and PC browsers if the app misbehaves or you need a wider screen to work with. On mobile browsers, you can add your Facebook profile but not the page.

Here's how to link your Instagram and Facebook accounts in different ways.

Connect Instagram and Facebook accounts on the app

Open Instagram. Tap your profile icon in the lower-right corner. Tap the menu icon in the upper-right corner. Go to Settings and privacy > Accounts Center. Tap Profiles. Then tap Add accounts. Select Add Facebook account. Instagram redirects you to Facebook with an in-app web page. Log in to your Facebook account and follow the prompts to add it successfully.

Connect Instagram and Facebook accounts on mobile browsers

Visit instagram.com and log in to your account. Tap your profile icon in the lower-right corner. Tap the settings icon in the upper-left corner. Tap See more in Accounts Center. Go to Profiles > Add accounts > Add Facebook account. Log in to your Facebook account and follow the prompts to add it successfully.

Connect your Facebook page to Instagram

Open the Instagram app. Select your profile icon in the lower-right corner. Tap the menu icon in the upper-right corner. Go to Settings and privacy > Account type and tools. Choose to switch to or add a new professional account and follow the prompts. Choose the Business account type. The Creator account doesn't let you post to Facebook pages. As you proceed, Instagram prompts you to connect your Facebook page, which doesn't always work. To bypass this issue, choose not to connect your page now. Go to Settings and Privacy > Business tools and controls. Select Connect or create. Then tap Continue. Choose your existing page or create a new one. Tap Done. If that method doesn't work, return to your IG profile and go to Edit profile > Connect or create. Select your existing page or create a new one. Then tap Done.

How to share Instagram posts to connected Facebook accounts

You can share new posts, Reels, and Stories instantly to your connected Facebook account. Cross-posting only works on the app, so install it from the Google Play or Apple App stores if you haven't already. Also, your account type determines where shared posts go. If you share posts to Personal, Creator, and Business accounts, they appear on your Facebook profile and Feed. But if you use a Creator account, you can switch between the page and profile in Instagram's Account Center.

However, posts appear only on the page if you connected a Facebook page to your Instagram Business account. Disconnect it to share them to your profile and Feed. Follow the steps below to get started:

Share Instagram photos and videos to Facebook

Open Instagram and tap +. Select a photo or video from your gallery, or shoot a new one with the camera. Then tap Next. Edit the photo or video. Then tap Next. Type a caption, and adjust other settings to your preference. Beside Share to Facebook, tap the toggle switch. This setting doesn't apply to future posts. Tap Share in the upper-right corner.

Share Instagram Reels to Facebook

Open Instagram and tap +. Select Reel at the bottom of the screen. Choose a photo or video from your gallery, or shoot a new one with the camera. Edit your Reel. Then tap Next. Add a caption and adjust other settings to your preference. Tap Share to Facebook and turn on the toggle switch. On Business accounts, you'll see Recommend on Facebook. Choose whether to turn on sharing for all future posts or only the current one. Return to your post, and tap Share in the upper-right corner.

Share Instagram Stories to Facebook

Open Instagram and tap Your story in the upper-right corner of the Home menu. Select a video or photo from your gallery, or shoot a new one with the camera. Edit your story. Then tap the arrow in the lower-right corner to proceed. Tap Sharing options. Then select Share once. Tap Share to post the story.

Share existing Instagram posts on Facebook

Open Instagram. Tap your profile icon in the lower-right corner. Select a post. Then tap the three-dot icon in its upper-right corner. Select Post to other apps. Tap the toggle switch beside your profile icon.

Activate automatic sharing from Instagram to Facebook

Open Instagram and tap your profile icon in the lower-right corner. Tap the menu icon in the upper-right corner. Select Settings and privacy. Go to Accounts Center > Sharing across profiles. Select your Instagram profile. Under Automatically share, tap the toggle switch for Stories, Reels, and posts.

Get the best of both worlds with Meta's cross-posting feature

Meta bringing synergy to two of its most popular apps has made life easier, especially for content creators. Cross-posting isn't where it ends, as you can also schedule posts on Facebook or Instagram. When the date arrives, your posts appear simultaneously on both apps. It's a great way to maintain consistency and never skip a day in your content calendar.