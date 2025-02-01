ChatGPT makes your daily tasks simpler with its AI-powered answers to your prompts. You can access the website or application from your phone, tablet, desktop computer, or budget Chromebook. The AI chatbot can help you extract information from lengthy documents, transcribe pictures, draft emails, and simplify data analysis. It also lets you save your chats and share your conversations with others. You can view them outside the app by exporting your chats. This guide shows you how to share and export ChatGPT conversations on the website and mobile app.

How to share ChatGPT chats

Whether you use the website or app, you can share your ChatGPT conversations with your coworkers or friends by sending them a link to the chat. You can also copy the text and paste the entire conversation into a document.

Share a link to your ChatGPT conversation from the website

You can share your ChatGPT conversations with others by sending them a link. They can view the chat even if they don’t have a ChatGPT account. You can share links via the website and Android or iOS apps. Users with an account can continue the conversation using the shared link.

The shared conversation will not include your name or any prompts you add after sharing the link to protect your privacy. It’s worth noting that ChatGPT does not allow users to share conversations containing images uploaded by them.

Sign in to your ChatGPT account from any browser. Go to the side panel and click the ellipsis beside the chat you want to share. Click Share. Click Create link. If you want the conversation to appear in web searches, check the box beside the Make this chat discoverable text. Click Copy link to get the chat link. You can also directly share the link via Reddit, X, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

Deleting the original ChatGPT conversation will delete the shared link. Similarly, ChatGPT will delete all your shared links if you delete your account.

You can also prevent users from accessing a shared link by deleting it. Here’s how to manage your shared conversations:

Visit the ChatGPT website. Sign in to your account. Click your profile icon at the top. Click Settings. Click Data controls. Click the Manage button beside Shared links. Click the trash can icon to delete the link to the shared conversation.

Share a link to your ChatGPT conversation from the mobile app

You can share a chat link with others via the ChatGPT app on Android or iOS.

While the following screenshots are from an Android phone, the steps are similar for the iOS application.

Launch the ChatGPT app. Log in to your account. Tap the menu icon. Select a conversation. Close Tap the three-dot menu icon. Tap Share. Tap Share link. Close You can share the link via email, text message, note apps, or social media.

Copy and paste the text

Although you can’t directly save the conversations to your device, you can copy and paste the chat into a document, message, or email.

Go to the ChatGPT website. Sign in to your account. Select a conversation from the sidebar. Click the copy icon at the bottom. If you want to copy a portion of the content, select the text, right-click the highlighted section, and click Copy. Alternatively, you can copy the text using the Ctrl + C shortcut. Paste the content into a document.

Related How to use Google Drive with ChatGPT Enjoy seamless integration for easier data analysis

How to export your ChatGPT conversations

Although ChatGPT saves your conversations in the sidebar, you may want to export your data to access chats outside the application. The export option is available via the ChatGPT website and mobile app.

Exporting ChatGPT data from the website

Here’s how to export your data from the website:

Visit the ChatGPT website. Sign in to your account. Click your profile icon at the top. Click Settings. Click Data controls. Click the Export button beside Export data. Click Confirm export. ChatGPT will send your data via email. Look for an email from OpenAI with the subject line ChatGPT - Your data export is ready. Open the email and click Download data export. The ChatGPT data gets downloaded as a zip file. Extract the file. Open the chat.html file in your browser.

Exporting ChatGPT conversations from the app

ChatGPT lets you export your data from the mobile app. It sends you the downloadable zip file to your registered email address. It’s worth noting that the link will expire after 24 hours.

Open the ChatGPT app. Sign in to your account. Click the menu icon. Tap your name at the bottom. Close Tap Data Controls. Tap Export Data under the Account section. Close

Related 5 reasons why I prefer Gemini Advanced over ChatGPT Plus Gemini Advanced hits all the sweet spots for my use cases

Share and organize your ChatGPT conversations

If you use ChatGPT for data analysis, research, and projects, you can easily share your chats with others to ensure everyone is on the same page. You can also take a backup of chats by exporting your data. The large language model (LLM) simplifies routine tasks and improves workflow. It can boost your productivity by helping you with project planning, content creation, transcription, emails, and more. Did you know you could tweak the model and create your custom GPT? Although building your GPT requires many iterations of refining and testing, setting up a custom chatbot can be rewarding.