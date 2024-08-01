I'm a sucker for beautiful design, whether it's cars, art, people, or buildings. Beauty comes in many forms, and phones are no different; I've been utterly bored by smartphones lately, but these six phones blend stunning design with decent specs, making them more aesthetically pleasing than the rest. We’ve got everything from sophisticated class to cyberpunk cosplay to rugged cowboy esthetics. This is how the best phones should be.

1 OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition

There's nothing else like it

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition is the most eye-candy phone of the year, featuring custom artwork created in partnership with miHoYo, the studio that makes the Genshin Impact game. There's a floral pattern across the back and that purple color easily stands out in a crowd. Add the solid OnePlus 12R hardware, and you've got the prettiest phone I've seen in years.

The OnePlus 12R packs some decent specs for a mid-range phone, too, including a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and a 50MP camera array. But there's also the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octacore chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and a 5500mAh battery that keep the phone running smoothly for a long time.

Gamers and those who appreciate artfulness will be drawn to this device — it will definitely turn heads when you pull it out in public.

2 RedMagic 9S Pro

Straight out of a William Gibson novel

You might not notice the RedMagic 9S Pro at first glance, but when you take a second look, you're blown away by a device that looks like it materialized out of the old Shadowrun game. This cyberpunk-inspired phone is a stunner, featuring a metallic finish and customizable LED lights to help you find the touch triggers in the dark, and also light up with notifications. That's old school, and I dig it.

The RM 9S Pro is a gaming-phone first, which isn't surprising when you look at it. It comes with decent specs for gamers, including a 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, 50MP main camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and a 6500mAh battery.

3 Sony Xperia 1 VI

The sophisticated Japanese whiskey of the phone world

Sure, the Sony Xperia 1 VI may be a niche product, and it may be a mouthful to say, but like the finest Japanese whiskey, it's worth the trip to Tokyo to try it out. The Xperia 1 line has been classy from the get-go, and the 1 VI continues that trend with subdued minimalism and straight lines on a slim profile.

It's a statement; I can picture a successful business executive in a suit drinking a glass of whiskey with this device on the table in front of them.

The Xperia 1 VI is also one of the devices I really wanted to get my hands on, due to its slim 6.5-inch 120Hz OLED display, and 48MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP telephone with up to 7.1x zoom. Then there's the Snapdragon 8 gen 3 SOC, 12GB of RAM, and 5000mAh battery, which should be enough to handle most tasks thrown its way.

4 Motorola Razr (2024) hot pink

This is the phone Barbie would choose

Bold, glamorous, and pretty. These are words to describe the 2024 Moto Razr in hot pink. I can't help but think of Margot Robbie or Ariana Grande when I see this phone — it's all about flair and fashion, and it's perfect for the fun-loving extroverts of the world.

The new Moto Razr is a great phone and packs some decent performance under the hood, thanks to its 6.9-inch 165Hz pOLED display and 4-inch external screen that is plenty capable on its own. Then there are the 50MP main camera and great 32MP selfie cam to take all the photos you could ever want, as well as the Snapdragon 8s gen 3 chip, 12GB of RAM, and 4000mAh battery to keep it all going.

5 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Its name is Ultra, S24 Ultra

I consider the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra the best-looking phone of 2024, but I realize how subjective this is. Hear me out.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the James Bond of smartphones. It's the undisputed powerhouse of Android, full of tricks and features and an S Pen that does so many things, yet it's stylish and elegant all at the same time. It is large and stunning to look at; everything about it exudes sophistication.

The S24 Ultra might also be one of the most expensive devices on the market this year, which gives it an element of luxury. But you get what you pay for, as the phone packs a 6.8-inch 120Hz LPTO AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 500mAh battery, and S Pen. Beyond that, we have to mention the S24 Ultra's 200MP main, 50MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide rear camera stack.

6 Oppo Find X7 Ultra orange leather

The cowboy of smartphones

Every part of the Oppo Find X7 Ultra seems to have been carefully thought out, making this the second-best-looking phone of 2024. From the stainless metal finish to the leather wrap covering the back to the Hasseblad cameras, this phone is gorgeous.

It has a distinct and rugged aesthetic that makes me think of cowboys. Not old-west cowboys, but the rich Texas ranchers of the modern era. The stitching on the leather is exceptional, and the phone feels great in the hand, too.

It's not all eye-candy, though. This head-turning device packs decent specs, giving it brains along with brawn, thanks to its 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, 50MP main shooter, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform,12GB of RAM, and a 4800mAh battery. Not bad.

2024 has been a great year for good-looking phones

There are a lot of good-looking phones out this year. I've been critical of the high-end of Android in the past, but I'll give credit where it's due. We've got something for everyone here: the classy Sony Xperia 1 VI, the playful OnePlus 12R, the pretty Moto Razr in hot pink, or the mysterious Galaxy S24 Ultra. ​​​​There's the rugged Oppo Find X7 Ultra with that leather back, and let's not forget about the cyberpunk-esque Redmagic 9S Pro.

All six of these devices are statements as well as tools that all perform well in their price range, and they turn heads as they do so. If you want people to ask what phone you have, pick up one of these.