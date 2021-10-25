Looks like most of them are happy with their purchase

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro went up for pre-order right after the Made by Google event on October 19th. The devices are scheduled to launch on October 28th, which is also when those who managed to place their pre-orders early should get their units. However, several customers have already had their Pixel 6 or 6 Pro delivered to them days ahead of the launch day.

While many of these lucky customers had pre-ordered their units from the Google Store, a few had purchased theirs from AT&T or Best Buy. Many such owners have now taken to Reddit to share their first impressions of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro after about a day of use.

Redditor u/zhoozh_ik, who got the Pixel 6 Pro, says the phone is slightly bigger than the Pixel 4 XL, with "really fast" performance. He also shared several camera samples, including comparison shots between 1x, 4x, and 20x zoom levels.

The Pixel 6 Pro has a 4x telephoto lens, and it relies on Google's SuperRes tech to offer up to 20x digital zoom. Keeping that in mind, the details in the 20x zoomed photo definitely look impressive.

A video from Redditor u/SadisticSavior compares voice typing between the Pixel 3 and Pixel 6. The biggest highlight is how the Pixel 6 accurately and automatically inserts punctuations wherever required, unlike the older Pixel.

Redditor u/good4y0u posted a screenshot that shows his AT&T Pixel 6 with mmWave 5G connectivity draining about 70 percent battery with over seven hours of screen-on time. After a full charge, the phone estimates that it will take around 21 hours to discharge to zero, which would certainly be impressive.

While it is too early to comment on battery life, the initial signs seem promising, and it looks like even the smaller Pixel 6 will offer a respectable screen-on time.

The first set of Pixel 6 and 6 Pro reviews should go live today (October 25th), which is when we will get an even better idea of the performance, battery life, and camera capabilities of these phones. Until then, these first impressions of early Pixel 6 owners seem positive.

