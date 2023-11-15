Source: StackSocial Android Auto wireless display $90 $140 Save $50 Looking to spruce up your car tech without breaking the bank? Grab this 7-inch wireless car display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support and phone mirroring for just $90 – a steal for the latest display features. $90 at StackSocial

Staring at your tiny smartphone screen while driving can be a recipe for stress and accidents. So, once you're in the driver's seat, fiddling with your phone is a no-go. Sure, you could grab a car mount for your Android phone, but admit it—a bigger screen just makes the whole drive way better. Whether you're revamping an old car or craving a killer infotainment system, snag this wireless car display on StackSocial for just $90 today, down from the usual retail price of $140. It's a limited-time deal, though, and it's expiring in 12 days. Don't put it off, or you might miss out on giving your older ride a sweet upgrade.

Why this seven-inch Android Auto wireless display is worth your money

Got a ride without a cool dashboard screen or stuck with an old model that's not pulling its weight? This 7-inch wireless head unit offers a solution. It's plug-and-play, so you can install it yourself in no time—just stick it to dashboards using the handy suction lock or slap it on the windshield with a windshield mount. Plus, it comes with all the bells and whistles you need, including Phone Mirroring and compatibility for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

This display also goes the extra mile with both wired and wireless connections for your Android phones. Feast your eyes on the 1024x600 resolution HD touchscreen, delivering stunning visuals and supporting 1920x1080p, plus it plays nice with most video and audio file formats. And as if that's not enough, soak in the sweet sounds through the integrated stereo speakers.

Control your navigation and music apps with ease using the large screen. It even integrates with Google Assistant for hands-free calling, navigation, and music playback. Whether you're streaming your favorite tunes or getting directions to your next destination, this wireless display has you covered. Plus, it supports music playback via Bluetooth or an auxiliary cord, ensuring you're always connected to your favorite soundtracks.