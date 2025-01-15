Between new devices for personal use and review units for work, I handle a lot of new Android phones and tablets over a year. But whether I'm using a device for a week or a month, there are some key settings I change immediately to improve my Android experience.

These settings have the biggest impact on my day-to-day use of Android devices. While there are plenty of exciting features introduced in Android 15, these settings have formed part of the setup process on a new phone. These are universal settings, so I can tick them off whether I'm setting up a Google Pixel 8, Samsung Galaxy A35, or a RedMagic gaming phone. The reason they have stuck with me across multiple Android phones is that they don't fundamentally change how I use my phone, but make my experience more enjoyable. Installing a new launcher has a more dramatic impact, but these settings won't force you to learn an entirely new set of features.

6 Enable Developer options to access advanced settings

I used a Samsung Galaxy A35 to take screenshots for this guide. While options may look slightly different on other Android manufacturer's devices, they are universal features. By following these steps you'll be able to enable these settings on any Android phone.

Activating Developer options opens the door to a host of new options, including animation speed settings and predictive back gestures. It's a crucial setting I change first as without it I can't adjust the most important settings. It's also the first place I look to find new settings after each major Android OS update.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap About phone. Tap Software information. Close Tap Build number seven times. Close

Developer options are now enabled. Scroll down to the bottom of your Settings app to see the new option.

5 Activate predictive back gestures to see where you're swiping to

Predictive back gestures let you see what app or screen you will enter when you swipe backward in an app. It's a huge quality-of-life improvement as you will no longer swipe to unexpected screens. This is the most recent addition to my list of crucial Android settings to change as the option was only added in Android 14.

You must enable Developer options first to enable predictive back gestures

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Developer options. Scroll down and toggle the Predictive back gestures switch on. Close

This feature is not supported by all apps yet, but it makes a huge difference to those that do.

4 Schedule Night Light settings to avoid blue light at night

I read a lot of ebooks on my phone as I wind down before bed. My e-reader app of choice, Play Books, automatically enables a Night Light setting when it gets dark. This gradually replaces the blue light from my screen with a warm amber light. Unfortunately, this setting only affects the app so closing Play Books or receiving a push notification blasts my eyes with blue light. Therefore, I make sure to schedule Night Light settings on a new phone immediately, so I can avoid disruptive blue light as I wind down for the night.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Display. Tap Eye Care or Eye comfort shield. Close Select the Custom radio button. Tap Set schedule. Select Sunset to sunrise. Close

While you can let your Android phone automatically choose when it switches on Night Light settings, setting a custom setting gives you the control you need before bedtime. For example, I never go to bed before sunset, so it's pointless before then.

3 Snooze notifications to focus on tasks

This a crucial feature to enable if an app is bombarding you with notifications while you're working on a task. I find it incredibly distracting when a group chat is active while I'm writing, but enabling Do Not Disturb would mute notifications from apps I need to stay on top of, like Slack. Notification snoozing lets me temporarily mute an app without worrying about forgetting to check the app later.

Open Settings. Scroll down and tap Notifications. Tap Advanced settings. Close Toggle the Show snooze button or Allow notification snoozing switch on. Close

You can now tap the snooze button next to a push notification to mute it for up to 2 hours.

2 Automatically unlock your phone on correct PIN entry

In keeping with the theme of quality-of-life features, this setting makes a small but noticeable change to unlocking your phone. When you create a PIN of six digits or more on an Android phone, you have the option to not need to press OK. While this is less secure, I find that it significantly speeds up unlocking my phone.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Lock screen. Tap Screen lock type. Close Tap Pin. Create a six-digit PIN and ensure that you have selected Confirm PIN without tapping OK.

1 Double the speed of your phone's animations

This is my first port of call when setting up a new Android phone. While it doesn't improve my device's performance, it creates the illusion of a faster and more responsive device. It's most noticeable on budget phones, like the Samsung A35 5G I'm currently using. It's a night and day difference on phones with poor performance. However, you'll also notice the change on the most powerful Android phones, including those equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

You must enable Developer options first to change your phone's animation speed.

Return to the Settings app and scroll down to the bottom. Tap Developer options Find Window animation scale, Transition animation scale, and Animator duration scale. Select each option and change the Animation scale setting to .5x. Close

This will double the animation speed of your phone, creating the illusion of a faster and more responsive device.

Improve your Android experience with these settings

I prioritize simple quality-of-life and convenience features on my Android phone, rather than exciting new AI tools or fancy menus. If you follow my advice and change these settings, you'll find that your Android experience has been upgraded without changing how you use your phone.