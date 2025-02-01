Wear OS smartwatches have come a long way, with brands like Samsung, Google, Mobvoi, and even OnePlus stepping up their game. But the default settings don't always offer the best experience right out of the box. After using plenty of Wear OS watches, I've found that a few quick setting changes can instantly improve performance, battery life, and usability. Here are the settings I always change first.

I used the Google Pixel Watch 3 to take screenshots for this article, but since the Wear OS experience is pretty consistent across all smartwatches, you can follow the same steps on any Wear OS device.

7 Adjusting font size for better readability

A quick tweak to make things easier on your eyes

Smartwatches are available in different sizes. The Galaxy Watch 7 comes in both a smaller 40mm variant and a 44mm option, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra features a larger 47mm dial. Depending on the smartwatch you choose, the default settings might not always offer the best screen visibility. That's why the first thing I do whenever I get a new smartwatch is adjust the font size settings to make everything easier to read. If you want to get the perfect text size on your watch, here's how:

Open Settings on your Wear OS watch. Go to Display. Close Select Text size. Set your desired text size by tapping the + button to increase and - to decrease. Close

If you still find the text hard to read, you can enable Bold text for better visibility.

6 Reducing screen timeout to save battery

A small tweak that makes a big difference in battery life

While smartwatch makers are constantly looking for ways to improve battery life, let's be honest — it's never really enough. The display is the biggest battery drain on any smartwatch, and one of the first things I tweak to improve battery life on any Wear OS watch is the screen timeout.

By default, most Wear OS watches have a screen timeout of 15 seconds, which can sometimes feel a bit too long. If you're like me and want to squeeze out even more battery life, consider adjusting the timeout duration. Here's how:

Open Settings on your watch. Go to Display. Select Screen timeout. Close Choose your preferred duration. Close

You can also disable Always-on Display in the display settings to extend battery life further.

5 Silencing unnecessary watch sounds

Not every tap needs to be heard

Wear OS smartwatches, like Android phones, play sounds for various actions, such as unlocking the screen or charging. While some people might find it useful, I prefer a quieter watch experience. The last thing you need is a loud ding when you dock your watch at night or unlock it during a meeting. Thankfully, it's easier to silence these unnecessary sounds. Here's how:

Open Settings. Go to Sound. Close Scroll down and disable Screen unlocking sound and Charging sounds. Close

4 Switching to list view for better access

A more organized way to browse your apps

Finding apps on your Wear OS smartwatch can be a hassle if you stick with the default grid view. While it looks good, it's not always the most efficient way to access your apps — especially when you're trying to find a new app whose icon you're not familiar with.

That's why I always switch to the list view on my Wear OS watches. It not only displays app names for easier identification but also makes navigation smoother, especially if the smartwatch you're using features a rotating crown, like on the Pixel Watch 3. Here's how to switch to list view:

Open the app drawer on your watch. Scroll all the way to the bottom. Close Select your preferred view: Grid view or List view. Close

3 Auto-launching media controls when needed

Music controls should just pop up

One of the best features of Wear OS, especially during workouts, is the ability to control your phone's music playback and volume directly from your watch. However, having to swipe around to access the media controls can be a bit of a hassle. Luckily, there's a setting that, when enabled, automatically shows media controls whenever something is playing — making it super easy to skip tracks or adjust the volume on the go. Here's how to enable it:

Open Settings on your watch. Go to General. Close Toggle on Auto-launch media controls. Close

2 Gestures make using the watch so much easier

A flick of the wrist is all you need

Features like Always-on Display may look great, but they are notorious for draining battery life. Let's not forget the risk of screen burn-in, either. That's why I always keep gestures enabled on my Pixel Watch 3. With wrist gestures on, a simple flick of my wrist lets me check the time, avoiding the Always-on Display entirely. Many smartwatches offer gesture controls. Here's how to enable them:

Open Settings. Go to Gestures. Close Turn on the toggles for the desired gestures. Close

1 Disabling notifications you don't need

Only get alerts that actually matter to you

Smartwatches make it incredibly convenient to check notifications or reply to messages without picking up your phone. However, dealing with every single notification on your wrist can quickly become overwhelming. That's why I only enable essential notifications on my smartwatch. When it buzzes, I know it's something that matters. Here's how to customize notifications on your Wear OS watch: