If you've just unboxed a new Android tablet, whether it's the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra or the Google Pixel Tablet, chances are you're not getting the best experience out of the box. Just like Android smartphones, Android tablets come with a bunch of settings that, when tweaked, can make a huge difference in how they feel and perform.

Over time, I've found a few key settings that make a noticeable difference in the overall experience. Here are five settings I always change first.

I used a Xiaomi Pad 7 for this guide, but since Android manufacturers customize their software in different ways, things might look a bit different on your device. That said, these features are generally available on most Android tablets. Even if the exact steps vary, this guide should give you a good idea of where to find and tweak these settings.

5 Tweaking text and display size makes all the difference

Need to make the most of all that screen space

Most Android tablets come with big screens, which is the whole point — they give you more screen space for productivity tasks, media consumption, and more. However, Android manufacturers often don't fully optimize their software for larger displays. This often results in empty space and tiny text, making things harder to read and navigate.

If you're like me, this can make using the tablet frustrating. That's why one of the first things I do when setting up a new Android tablet is adjust the display and font size. It makes everything easier to see, and reading content becomes much more comfortable. Here's how you can do it:

Open Settings. Go to Display. Close Select Font settings. Close Adjust your preferred font style, text size, and display size.

Once applied, this change takes effect across the entire system, meaning every app you use will display larger, more readable text.

Many Android tablet manufacturers also include an option to change the home screen app grid layout. Switching to a smaller grid makes app icons larger, making them easier to find at a glance.

4 Screen timeout is way too short by default

Nothing's worse than the screen turning off too quickly

I usually keep my tablet on my desk as a secondary device for researching or playing something in the background. It's not always in active use, but when I do need it, I want it ready to go without hassle. However, that's not always the case. Often, I find myself having to unlock the tablet first, which can be annoying, especially if it doesn't support fingerprint or face unlock.

That's why one of the first things I change on any new Android tablet is the screen timeout duration. This way, my tablet stays on longer, allowing me to jump in and use it without unlocking it every time. It's worth noting that increasing the timeout can lead to higher battery consumption and can even cause screen burn-in. But it's important to find the right balance — not too long to drain the battery, but longer than the default settings.

Here's how you can adjust the screen timeout on your tablet:

Go to Settings. Select Lock screen. Close Tap Sleep and choose the desired duration before the screen turns off automatically. Close

3 Guest mode keeps my personal stuff private

My tablet isn't just mine, and that's okay

Using an Android tablet is quite different from using an Android phone. While phones are typically personal devices, tablets are often shared among family members. For example, the tablet I use is also shared with my family, which makes Guest Mode an essential feature.

With it, you can create separate user profiles for each person or set up a guest profile when you need to share your tablet without exposing your personal data — especially useful if you have kids around. Here's how to enable Guest Mode:

Open Settings. Go to Additional settings. Select Users. Close To create a guest profile, tap Add Guest. If you're setting up a profile for a family member, tap Add User. Close

Once set up, switching between users is simple: just head back to the same settings and switch to the desired profile. It's worth noting that each user, including guests, has completely separate data, apps, and settings, ensuring your information stays private.

2 Reading mode makes a real difference

It makes late-night reading so much easier

I love using my tablet at night — whether it's for streaming or reading — but the bright screen can sometimes feel a bit too harsh on the eyes. That's why I always keep Reading Mode scheduled on my tablet. This feature reduces eye strain by adjusting the screen's colors, making nighttime usage more comfortable. Most tablets, including those from Samsung and TCL, have this feature built-in. Here's how you can set it up:

Open Settings. Go to Display. Close Look for Reading Mode (on Samsung tablets, it's called Eye Comfort Shield). Enable the toggle and set a schedule that works best for you. Close

1 Notifications can get out of hand really fast

I don't need my tablet buzzing with every single alert

On your phone, you might want every notification buzzing in real-time, but a tablet serves a different purpose. If you're like me, you don't want your Android tablet constantly buzzing with every notification — it's more about having a device that works quietly in the background without being distracting. I usually disable notifications from all non-essential apps on my tablet, so it doesn't feel overwhelming and gives me a bit of breathing room.

If you'd like to do the same, here's how you can customize which apps send notifications on your tablet: