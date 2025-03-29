If you bought that smart TV you’ve been admiring, you are about to experience the best picture and audio quality. However, not all TVs come out of the box with the best performance settings. You’ll likely find something bizarre about the picture or the colors. Maybe the motion is extremely smooth, or the screen gets darker and brighter randomly. Did you buy the wrong set? No, that’s how most modern new TVs are.

With their advanced functionalities and features come many settings you can tinker with to get your unit looking its best. Here are the settings I change on every smart TV I buy to jack up its performance.

6 Turn off Motion smoothing

For natural fluidity

Source: Samsung

When you play a video shot at 24 frames per second on a TV with a higher frame rate, you will likely notice an effect popularly known as judder. This effect causes artifacts, flatter cinematography, or other problems in playback. The judder effect usually appears when displaying 24fps content on a TV with a refresh rate of 60Hz or above. To counter this effect, television manufacturers developed a feature called Motion Smoothing or Motion interpolation.

When the feature is enabled, as is the norm on most new TVs in the United States, a movie’s fps is amplified to match the frame rates on the TV. It tries to smooth things out by creating additional frames to bridge the difference in frame rates between what is in most movies (24fps to 30fps) and your TV’s frame rates. This is great for watching high-paced content like sports, games, or fast-moving movie scenes, as it offers more clarity.

However, for films, it can lead to a weird, uncanny, and cheaper look or what many refer to as the “soap opera effect.” For the best visual experience, disable motion smoothing on your TV. Go into your set’s settings to find where to deactivate it. Depending on your TV brand or model, it might be called “frame interpolation” or “motion interpolation.” On LG TVs, it is called TruMotion, while on Samsung units, it is called Auto Motion Plus. To deactivate the feature on most Samsung TVs, navigate to Picture > Expert Settings > Auto Motion Plus and switch it off.

Alternatively, you can turn on Filmmaker Mode. The feature removes the soap opera effect plus other artifacts when it detects a film playing. Units from Vizio, Samsung, LG, and Hisense have the Filmmaker Mode feature. Also, Netflix’s Calibrated Mode eliminates the smooth motioning effect by adjusting contrast brightness and color. However, this only works on the streaming platform’s original shows and movies like Narcos and Money Heist.

5 Check the sound

A good visual experience should be complemented with good audio

Source: TCL and Roku

Poor audio can ruin a good visual experience. Most modern TVs allow you to change the sound produced by the set. The main options you should adjust are the treble and bass intensity, which refer to the high and low sound frequencies of your unit, respectively. If the sound is too loud, bring it down a little bit. If you are a fan of intense booming bass, bring it up a few notches.

Additionally, if you have a home theater system or soundbar, enable ARC (Audio Return Channel) under settings. This reroutes all the audio output in your space, including cable boxes and game consoles, to the home theater for a more immersive sound experience.

Fix bugs and general security issues

Source: samsung

Updating your new TV is important for rectifying bugs, maintaining security, and boosting general performance. Brands usually release updates regularly to enhance the TV’s drivers, apps, operating system, and compatibility. This helps counter common problems like freezing, screen unresponsiveness, and compatibility problems.

Most TVs notify you when there is an update or have an auto-update feature, ensuring that your TV’s software is always up-to-date. I recommend searching the settings section and finding the update option to be sure. If the auto-update option is not available on your TV, check regularly for the update prompt and update it manually.