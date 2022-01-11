But a fix is on the way

Google Assistant usually knows how to handle things when you ask it to set a timer. In the past couple of days, though, it hasn't been able to do so from your smart display.

Multiple Android Police editors are reporting that they have not been able to successfully request a timer from Google Assistant on their Nest Hub displays.

Earlier on, it seemed that Assistant recognized the command "set a timer," processed it, but couldn't complete the task. At some point, Assistant began to simply redirect users to other requests as seen above.

And it wasn't just us — Phil Nickinson from Digital Trends also got tangled into this mess, too, though he was able to get the timer started by tapping on an alternate prompt.

Asked for comment, a Google spokesperson told us that the company is aware of the matter and "working on an immediate fix."

At least we know this isn't intended behavior, unlike Google's move to limit who we can call with our smart displays.

