The ability to send money over the internet has been a blessing for almost everyone around the world. From splitting checks at restaurants to paying the babysitter, online banking tools have made the hassle of finding and carrying cash nearly obsolete. Many establishments have eliminated cash payments because online payments are now easier to accept.

There are a lot of online banking tools with different features, interfaces, and security protocols. From Venmo to Cash App, you have plenty of options to choose from when you want to send money over the internet. In this guide, we help you get started with Zelle.

If you aren't familiar, Zelle is one of many online payment apps available on iPhones and Android smartphones. What makes the service unique is its partnerships with banks and financial institutions, so you can use your mobile banking app to access the service to send and receive money. Read on to find out how to set up your account and access the service through your bank account. You'll also learn how to use Zelle instead of your debit card.

How to set up a Zelle account

The first and most important step to setting up your Zelle account is to find out if your preferred bank or credit union supports the payment system within its banking app. Because it operates in tandem with banks, you must enroll in the service through a mobile banking app rather than the Zelle app if your bank is supported. There are a few easy ways to check.

First, download the Zelle app from the App Store or Google Play Store and begin the setup process. If your bank or credit union works with the service, you'll hit a wall in the setup process. You'll need to continue on the mobile banking app. Another way to check if your bank supports it is to go to the Zelle website and search for your financial institution. More than 1,700 banks and credit unions have these peer-to-peer payments built in, so there's a good chance you're covered.

If your bank is supported, you'll receive a notification to set up an account through your bank's mobile app. You'll do this with your contact information, an email, or a U.S. mobile number. After agreeing to the privacy and security terms and conditions, you'll receive an email or a text message with a verification code to confirm and verify your identity. Then you'll be ready to send and receive money.

How to send and receive money with Zelle

Now that you're set up, it's time to send and receive money with the app or your mobile banking app. While you might assume that accessing Zelle via your banking app makes it complicated, it's easy to use from app to app, whether on an Apple iPhone or an Android device.

As we mentioned, 1,700 banks, including US Bank and Wells Fargo, have this functionality built into their mobile banking apps, and the process is similar across the board. In the Chase app, for example, follow these steps to send money with Zelle in a few minutes.

Download and access the Chase mobile app. Click the Send | Zelle button above your first account. Select the Add button to the right of the search bar. Click Add a Zelle recipient at the bottom. Enter the Name, Email, and Mobile number of your recipient. Select Add recipient at the bottom. Enter the amount you'd like to pay your recipient. Select which account you'd like to pay them from in the drop-down menu. Choose a date to schedule the payment. Toggle whether it will be a Repeat payment. Click Review & send at the bottom.

As for how to receive money, the process is simple and easier than some payment tools like Venmo. Because Zelle is connected to your bank account, you only need to set everything up, and all payments to your email or mobile phone number go directly into your U.S. checking account or savings account. You don't have to access the app to take out your money. It's automatically sent, so there's no issue with forgetting your balance on the app.

Even if you send money to someone that doesn't use a bank supported by Zelle, the recipient receives an email or text message that prompts them to set up an account with a debit card. This means the money can immediately go into the recipient's account without connecting with the recipient's bank. It's all about getting money directly into your account, so there's no intermediary to worry about.

One of the best parts about Zelle is that you aren't waiting business days to get your money. Because it's connected to your bank account, you can head to an ATM and grab your money that day, not later in the week.

Is it safe to use Zelle?

If you're one of those people that think sending money online is a high-risk activity, we have good news for you. Zelle and most other payment apps are safer than your average online experience. For one, it only allows users to move money between banks that are FDIC member banks, so they are insured by the federal government, no matter what types of transactions you're doing.

Even better, the service doesn't require much personal information to get started, so you aren't putting yourself at too much risk for data leaks. Users are only required to get set up with a mobile phone number or an email address to send and request money. The service also has several security policies, which include authentication and monitoring features designed to protect your data and prevent unauthorized access to your bank account.

While Zelle purchases can be refunded, there isn't a protection program like with a credit card. So if you send money to someone who does not send you the desired product or service, you won't get an immediate refund. However, if you file a claim with your financial institution and they approve it, the money can be refunded.

Get started with Zelle today

Those are the basics you need to know to set up and use Zelle. Head to the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store to download the app or check out your mobile banking app to see if your bank is supported. For other FAQs about payment apps, check out our guide to the best money transfer apps. And if you need help managing your money, look at our guide to the best budgeting apps.