Google Drive is more capable on iOS than you think

Unlike iCloud, OneDrive, Dropbox, and Box, Google Drive comes with a generous 15GB of storage space for new users. With its cross-platform availability, seamless integration with Google's productivity apps, and flawless sharing options, Google Drive remains the de facto choice for Android and iOS users. While it comes by default on the top budget Android phones, iPhone users need to download Google Drive from the App Store. Here's how to set up and use Google Drive on your iPhone.

Google uses the same UI for Google Drive on Android and iOS. Users switching from Android to iOS will feel at home with the familiar design. The search giant has done a splendid job of keeping up with new iOS features. Google Drive supports homescreen widgets, lock screen widgets, Face ID protection, and more. Let's check it in action.

Install Google Drive on your iPhone

Google Drive is available to download from the App Store. The app has a native UI for iPad too.

Launch the App Store on iPhone. Search for Google Drive and install the app from the following menu. Close Open Google Drive and log in with your primary Google account details. All your Google Drive files are available to use.

Enable backups for photos and videos in Google Drive

You can enable media backup in Google Drive and upload your photos and videos to the Google Photos platform.

Open Google Drive. Tap the hamburger menu in the upper-left corner. Go to Settings. 2 Images Close Select Backup. Select Photos & videos. Enable the Back up to Google Photos toggle switch. 2 Images Close Choose an upload quality option. Select High-quality for excellent visual quality uploads at reduced file size. Select Original for a full-resolution media upload. The Original option may consume more storage if you regularly shoot videos in the 4K resolution. Close

You can upload your device and iCloud contacts to Google Contacts and sync calendar events to Google Calendar from the same menu. Google Drive starts the media upload in the background. You should connect your iPhone to a high-speed Wi-Fi network for a flawless background upload process.

Turn on Face ID authentication

Google doesn't offer biometric protection in Drive for Android. However, it provides an option to enable Face ID on iPhone to keep prying eyes away. It's a must-have option for anyone who stores confidential files on Google Drive. Here's how to turn it on.

Navigate to Google Drive settings on your iPhone (check the steps above). Select Privacy Screen. Enable the Privacy Screen toggle switch. 2 Images Close Select the time limit for Face ID authentication. Close

Use your Google Drive files when you're offline

If you're planning to travel to areas with limited network connectivity, make your important Google Drive files available when you're offline.

Open Google Drive and select a folder. Tap the three-dot menu beside a file and select Make available offline. 2 Images Close A small checkmark under the file name confirms the offline status. Tap the hamburger menu and select Offline to check all such files in a single place. 2 Images Close You can also star relevant files and access them from the Starred tab.

Add Google Drive widgets to the homescreen

Google Drive offers a couple of widgets to place on the homescreen. The widgets allow you to quickly access your files and search Google Drive from the iPhone homescreen.

Long-tap an empty space on the homescreen. After your iPhone goes into Jiggle mode, tap + in the upper-left corner to open the widgets menu. Scroll to Google Drive. 2 Images Close You have two widgets to choose from. You can either add the Medium or Large widget to your homescreen. Close

Google Drive's iOS widgets are basic at best. We look forward to seeing more widgets in future updates.

Add Google Drive widgets to the lock screen

Apple revamped the lock screen on iPhone with widgets, clock customization options, the ability to link a focus, and live wallpapers in the iOS 16 update. Third-party developers like Google are right up there with lock screen widgets for their apps, including Google Chrome, Gmail, and Google Drive. Follow the steps below to place Google Drive widget on the iPhone lock screen.

Press the side button to check your iPhone lock screen. Long-tap on it and select Customize. Select your lock screen. 2 Images Close Tap the widget area below the clock. Scroll to Google Drive. 2 Images Close Add the suggested files, search, and starred Google Drive widgets to the lock screen. Close

If you're a power Google Drive user, set up lock screen widgets to access your files with a single tap.

Keep your Google Drive storage in check

Google no longer offers unlimited free media backup (for reduced quality) in Google Photos. With your 15GB of free storage shared with Gmail, Google Photos, and Drive files, it's easy to fill up your Google Drive storage. You can open Google Drive and check the storage breakdown from the hamburger menu. If you run out of space, consider upgrading to one of the Google One plans. You can read our dedicated post to learn more about Google One.

Close

Use Google Drive like a pro

Cross-platform availability is one of the major conveniences of the Google Drive service. Read our guide to set up and use Google Drive on Mac.