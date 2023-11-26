Roku devices have a Channel Store to install streaming apps and games on your TV. Roku makes it easy to find and download channels on your top streaming device. The company also offers an option to set a PIN to prevent guests and children from making unintentional purchases, downloading irrelevant channels, and accessing restricted content on the Roku Channel.

Setting up a PIN is the first thing you should do after setting up your Roku device. There isn't a way to set up a Roku PIN on the streaming device. You must use the Roku website to make changes.

What is a Roku PIN?

A Roku PIN is a short four-digit passcode to block unauthorized purchases on your streaming device. When you set up a PIN on Roku, the streaming device asks for a four-digit code when someone tries to purchase content, download a channel, or access censored videos on the Roku Channel.

Set up Roku PIN

You'll use Roku on the web to manage your PIN preferences. After setting up a PIN, the authentication method works on all your connected Roku devices. Follow the steps below.

Visit Roku on the web and sign in with your account details. Select your account picture in the upper-right corner and go to My account. Select Update under PIN preference. Enter a 4-digit PIN and verify it.

You have several options to choose from:

Require a PIN to make purchases and add channels: This option requires a PIN when adding any streaming app from the Roku Channel Store. If you frequently download new apps and games on Roku, entering your PIN every time can be irritating. On the flip side, it can be a handy option if your kid frequently installs irrelevant apps on your Roku player. It declutters your Roku home screen by gatekeeping apps from the Roku Store.

This option requires a PIN when adding any streaming app from the Roku Channel Store. If you frequently download new apps and games on Roku, entering your PIN every time can be irritating. On the flip side, it can be a handy option if your kid frequently installs irrelevant apps on your Roku player. It declutters your Roku home screen by gatekeeping apps from the Roku Store. Require a PIN to make purchases: Choose this option when adding a PIN to your account. The system asks for a 4-digit PIN when someone tries to make a purchase using the default payment method saved in your Roku account.

Choose this option when adding a PIN to your account. The system asks for a 4-digit PIN when someone tries to make a purchase using the default payment method saved in your Roku account. A PIN is not required to make any purchases or add any channels: Deactivates the PIN when adding channels or completing a purchase. Use it if you are the only person who uses the Roku player.

Set up Roku PIN in the mobile app

If you don't prefer Roku web, use the company's mobile apps to set up a PIN.

Download the Roku mobile app on your iPhone or Android phone. Launch Roku and sign in with your account details. Tap the profile icon in the upper-right corner. You can check devices connected to your account. Tap Settings. Close Select PIN settings. Close Set up a four-digit PIN and select a relevant option under the Require a PIN for menu.

From now on, when you add a channel or complete a purchase, Roku OS asks for a PIN for authentication.

You can change your Roku PIN from your account settings on the web. Go through the steps below to make changes.

Go to your Roku account on the web (check the steps above). Click Update under PIN preference. Select Change PIN. Enter a new PIN and select Save PIN.

The ability to change Roku PIN is available via the company's mobile apps.

Go to your Roku account and settings on mobile (refer to the steps above). Select Settings and tap PIN settings. Tap Change PIN. Close Enter a new PIN and confirm it. Select Create PIN. Close Your new Roku PIN is ready to use.

Set parental controls on Roku with a PIN

Unlike other smart TV platforms, Roku doesn't offer an option to protect apps with a PIN or password. You can't lock YouTube, Disney+, and other apps via a PIN. If you don't want your kid to open a specific app, hide it from your Roku home or remove the channel.

Roku's parental control feature works only on The Roku Channel. It's home to 350+ live TV channels on your streaming device. The feature locks content in the app with certain ratings. The parental control doesn't work in third-party apps like Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, Netflix, and other streaming services. You must make changes from the app's settings page to make it kid-friendly.

Keep your Roku purchases in check

Roku is home to thousands of apps and games. Some apps offer paid fight cards, PPV events, and subscription plans. Set up a PIN to avoid an eye-popping credit card bill. Apart from PIN protection, Roku OS has several features to help you enjoy an ideal cord-cutting experience. Learn the top Roku tips and tricks and get the best out of your streaming device.