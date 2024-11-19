With growing cyber threats lurking around every corner, protecting your online privacy is more important than ever. Here is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in. While there is no shortage of VPN apps, Proton VPN stands out due to its range of features and cross-platform availability. Whether you use an iPhone, Android phone, Mac, Fire TV Stick, Google TV, or Windows, you're only one click away from activating Proton VPN on your device. Here's how to set it up to unlock a safe and secure online experience.

Pick a Proton VPN plan

Before we start, pick a relevant Proton VPN plan. The company offers free and a couple of paid plans.

Proton Free: Provides basic VPN protection with access to servers in three countries, decent speeds, and no data limits. It's a great way to become familiar with Proton VPN. We encourage you to start with a free plan.

Proton VPN Plus: Unlocks 8,600+ servers in 110+ countries, offers better VPN speeds, split tunneling, custom DNS, connection on up to 10 devices, and more. The price starts at $10.50 per month.

Proton Unlimited: Bundles all Proton services such as Proton Mail, Drive, Calendar, VPN, Pass, and Wallet on your devices. The price starts at $13.72 per month.

For most users, Proton VPN Plus is sufficient. Explore Proton Unlimited if you're serious about protecting your files, meetings, passwords, and online privacy.

Set up Proton VPN on Android

Proton VPN is available on both iPhone and Android. Let's set it up on your phone or tablet.

Download Proton VPN from the Google Play Store using the link below. Launch Proton VPN and sign in with your Proton account details. You'll see the Proton VPN home, your current location, and your IP address. Tap Connect to establish a network to the fastest country available. Close Slide to Countries to glance over available regions and servers. Tap the overflow menu (the three dots) to see available server locations in a specific country. You can check the number of servers as well as the server load.

Enable Always-on VPN

You can activate your Proton VPN connection all the time. Privacy-minded folks can block existing connections without a VPN.

Open Settings on your Android phone and go to Network & internet. Tap VPN. Tap the Settings gear beside Proton VPN. Turn on the Always-on VPN toggle. Optional: Turn on the Block connections without VPN toggle. When you activate it, Proton VPN turns off split tunneling on your device. Close

Customize the Proton VPN app icon

This is a neat customization trick that Proton VPN offers. You can change the app icon to Weather, Notes, or Calculator to hide it from others.

Launch Proton VPN and go to Settings. Tap App icon. Select a relevant icon from the following menu. Close

Use Proton VPN on Windows

Since Proton VPN isn't available from the Microsoft Store, you'll download it from the official website and go through the usual installation process.

Visit Proton VPN on the web. Download the installation file on your PC (it even supports the latest devices featuring ARM processors). Find it in the File Explorer menu and double-click it. Select your language during installation. Click Next and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation. When you subscribe to Proton Unlimited, the setup guide may prompt you to install other apps in your plan. Launch Proton VPN and sign in with your account details. Turn on the Start and connect on boot toggle for a private connection. Glance over your current location, IP address, and available server list via the regions below. Search for a region, expand it to check servers and server load, and click Connect to activate it. After your VPN connection is up and running, check the session traffic, download and upload speeds, and other data from the sidebar.

Use Proton VPN profiles

If you frequently use specific VPN connections with custom settings, save them as profiles to make it easy to connect using those settings. Follow the steps below.

Open Proton VPN and move to the Profiles tab. Select Create Profile. Pick a profile type, enter a name, and assign a color for better differentiation. Select a protocol (Smart, WireGuard UDP, and TCP, Stealth, OpenVPN UDP and TCP), and pick a country and server location.

Set up multiple profiles to streamline your workflow, such as Work, Privacy, and Streaming, and connect to those servers with custom settings in no time. ​​​​​​

Set up Split Tunneling

Split Tunneling is a convenient add-on that excludes an application or an IP address from VPN traffic or includes only specific apps. For example, some local apps may not work well on an active VPN connection. You can use Split Tunneling to exclude such apps and continue running them without glitches.

Open Proton VPN on the desktop. Click More (it looks like three horizontal bars), and open Settings. Slide to the Advanced tab and turn on the Split Tunneling toggle. Select and add a relevant app or IPv4 address. Restart the app.

Other noteworthy features include Kill Switch, a quick connect function, multiple connection protocols, custom DNS servers, DNS and IPv6 leak protection, and more. It's a feature-packed solution to create a private network on your desktop.

Secure your digital life

Setting up Proton VPN doesn't require rocket science, thanks to its multi-platform support. With an active Proton VPN connection, you can browse confidently, knowing your data is encrypted and shielded from prying eyes.

Aside from the desktop, mobile, and smart TV platforms, Proton VPN is accessible as a browser extension. Here's how to set up Proton VPN on your favorite desktop browser.