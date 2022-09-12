Smart speakers are a key component when creating an ecosystem of connected devices at home, and the Google Nest Audio Assistant-powered speakers are among the finest choices available. They allow you to ask questions, manage your smart home devices, and listen to your favorite tunes all over your house. This guide walks you through the setup and Wi-Fi network connection procedures for your Nest Audio device, helping you use your new Nest Audio device in no time and take advantage of all its features and advantages.

Setting up a Google Nest speaker

Before you can play with your new speaker, you need to set it up. It takes a few minutes to complete. Here's how it's done.

Install the Google Home app

First, you'll install the Google Home app on your phone or tablet. The Google Home app helps you set up your Nest speaker. It also helps you control the rest of your smart devices at home.

Download the Google Home app on your phone if it isn't installed. Plug in your speaker's power cord and wait a few minutes until it boots up. In most cases, it greets you orally in several languages. Your phone automatically sends you a notification to set up your device. Tap it and skip to the Set up your speaker section. Otherwise, follow the steps in the Connect your speaker to your account section.

Connect your speaker to your account

Now that you've downloaded Google Home and powered your speaker, it's time to set it up using the app.

Open the Google Home app. In most cases, the device you're setting up appears at the top of the screen in the Google Home app. Tap the card that says Set up followed by your device's name, such as Set up Nest Audio. Then, when prompted to choose a home, select Add another home. Close If the device doesn't appear, you can manually find it. Tap Get started and give your home a name.

Set up your speaker

Customize your speaker with personal data, such as your home address or various entertainment accounts, to make the most of your speaker.

You're prompted to enter your home address. It's recommended to enter it to get personal recommendations, but you can skip this step if you prefer not to disclose it. The app automatically looks for smart devices in your home. It then shows the ones that aren't set up and are waiting to be linked to an account. Your new speaker appears on this list. If the device shown on the screen is the one you want to set up, tap Yes to continue. The speaker you're setting up makes a chime to confirm you're connecting the right one to your account. If the right one made the sound, tap Yes. Otherwise, tap Retry. 2 Images Close You're asked whether you want to improve the speaker's experience by sharing crash data and logs with Google. It's up to you whether to accept the terms. Connect your new speaker to your Wi-Fi network. Select the network you want to connect it to and enter the password unless Google knows it from your account.

Congratulations, you've linked your new speaker to your Google account! You can now select the media accounts you want to link to your new speaker, such as Spotify or YouTube Music.

Make it your own!

Smart speakers are an essential part of any smart home setup, thanks to their benefits, such as controlling smart home devices, responding to questions, and playing music. Now that you know how to set it up, learn how to further improve your experience by customizing it to get personalized results based on your interests.