All Google Assistant-compatible smart speakers can be grouped for ease of control. These groups sync audio between devices, so you can join in on the music from any device while it's playing. We show you how to set up and use Google Home speaker groups from the Google Home app. However, if you're just getting started with Google's array of smart home devices, you'll want to prepare with our in-depth explainer of Google Home.

Compatible devices include Google Home, Google Nest Mini, Google Home Max, Google Nest Audio and Google Nest displays, Google Nest Wifi point, and all Chromecast devices except for 1st gen.

Setting up a Google Home or Nest speaker group

Follow this guide to set up your smart speakers in the Google Home app. After setting up your speakers, double-check that your device with the Google Home app is connected to the same Wi-Fi network or linked to the same Google account as your speakers.

Open the Google Home app. Tap the plus button in the upper-left corner. Tap Create speaker group. 2 Images Close Select the speakers you wish to group and tap Next. Enter a name for your group and tap Save. 2 Images Close Scroll down to see your new speaker group on the Google Home devices screen. Close

Add or remove speakers from a Google Home speaker group

When you add a new speaker or remove one, you must update your speaker group in the Google Home app. It's not the most stable app, so take a few moments after adding or removing a speaker to make sure your speaker groups work correctly.

Open the Google Home app. Tap the speaker group you wish to modify. Tap Choose devices. 2 Images Close Select the devices you wish to add or remove. Tap Save. Close

Activate your speaker group by speaking the group name to any Google Home device in your house (for example, "Hey Google, play Christmas music on Chromecast devices").

Many apps display your speaker group as a device output. For example, Spotify shows your Google Home groups in the same place as your other devices.

How to control the volume in your Google Home speaker groups

You can't adjust the volume of the entire group at once. You'll need to tweak the volume on each smart speaker individually. To change the volume of your speaker group, follow these steps:

While playing media, tap the Media button in the Google Home app. Adjust the slider of each speaker. 2 Images Close

You can also control volume via voice command or through each device's volume buttons. However, you'll need to physically go to each device to change its volume this way. The Google Home app is the quickest way to change the volume for all your Google Home speakers.

All other media controls, for example, pause and skip track, affect speakers simultaneously. It's only volume controls that need to be adjusted individually.

Unify your Google Home smart speakers

Smart home devices go far beyond speakers, but compatibility issues can be a problem. However, the Matter smart home standard ensures your smart home devices work together seamlessly.