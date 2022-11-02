From playing music to getting news updates to controlling Amazon Alexa-compatible smart home devices, the Amazon Echo line of speakers has improved our lives. Amazon Echo speakers get even better once you start using Alexa skills. Skills are like mini apps that you control with your voice. One of our favorite Amazon Echo tips is Alexa's Flash Briefing skill to hear all the latest news.

By default, Alexa uses popular news sources. However, you can set up and customize your Flash Briefing and choose your preferred news sources. Here's what you need to do to set up and customize your Echo's Flash Briefing.

The benefits of Alexa's Flash Briefing skill

The best part about the Amazon Echo Flash Briefing is that you can choose from thousands of news sources to choose around the globe. You're not limited to breaking news; you can choose from NPR, BBC, The Wall Street Journal, and even Al Jazeera. Depending on your preference, you can get business stories, in-depth economics and policy news, sports updates, and more.

Although we focus specifically on the Alexa app for Android in this post, the steps are much the same for the iOS app.

How to set up a Flash Briefing

We used the Alexa app to set up our Flash Briefing. You can find the The Alexa app is available for Android phones on the Google Play Store, and you can find the iPhone app in thhe App Store.

Open the Alexa app on your Android smartphone and choose More > Settings. Scroll down and tap open the News setting. 2 Images Close Open Flash Briefing. Tap the plus (+) button to add your news sources. 2 Images Close Use the sorting option to sort the news sources based on relevance, average customer review, and release date. 2 Images Close To quickly find your preferred news sources, use the Search icon. 2 Images Close To add a news source, tap its name and then choose the Enable to Use option. 2 Images Close

Customize your Flash Briefing

Customizing your Flash Briefing is the fun part. Pro Tip: Pick a few of your favorite news sources. It can be tempting to choose a half dozen different sources to learn more about a subject, but when you're trying to make it out the door in the morning, a few quality sources are just enough.

The Amazon Flash Briefing skill tells you the news in the order of the sources you added. If you are unhappy with the order, rearrange them in the order you wish to hear. You can also disable specific news sources if you are not happy with its reporting.

Launch the Alexa app and go to More > Settings > News. 2 Images Close Open Flash Briefing to see a list of your news sources. To remove a news source from your Flash Briefing, turn off the toggle next to its name. 2 Images Close To rearrange the order, tap the Edit button in the upper-right corner. Use the grab handles to arrange the news sources in your preferred order. 2 Images Close Tap Done to save the changes. Close To disable a skill, so it doesn't appear in your preferred news sources, tap the Add Content button. Scroll or use the search button to find the news source and tap to open it. 2 Images Close Use the Disable Skill button to remove the source from your list. 2 Images Close

Now that you have set up and customized your Flash Briefing, you can listen to it whenever you want with a simple voice command. Just say, "Alexa, Play my Flash Briefing," and you'll have all your favorite news sources reporting live from your Amazon Echo.

Your Amazon Echo is useful for more than news

While you can use this skill anytime, Amazon Echo Flash Briefing is perfect for getting your morning dose of news. If it's your first time owning an Amazon Echo speaker, read our essential tips for your first Echo smart speaker to learn how to get the most out of your Echo device.