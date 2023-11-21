No matter what phone you use, you need data. You need a cellular data plan to get that data when you're not home. AT&T is one of the best carriers. With some AT&T plans, you can use your smartphone, whether it's a budget phone or one of the best, to share data with your other devices using a hotspot. This guide helps you identify if you have an AT&T plan capable of creating a hotspot and how to use it.

Do I have an AT&T plan and a smartphone capable of a hotspot?

Not all plans are created equal. Only certain AT&T plans are eligible to create a hotspot. These plans include both current and grandfathered options:

AT&T Unlimited Your Way Plans

AT&T 4 GB Plans

Unlimited & More Premium

AT&T Mobile Share Plus

AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced

Some AT&T plans are also eligible for add-on hotspot data. These plans are:

Unlimited Premium

Unlimited Extra

Unlimited Starter

Unlimited Elite

Unlimited Plus

Unlimited Enhanced Plus

Unlimited & More Premium

Even if your plan is capable of creating a hotspot, you need to make sure your phone is capable. Checking if your phone is capable is different depending on whether you have an Android phone or an iPhone.

Android: Go to Settings > Network & Internet > Connections . If you see an option for Hotspot & Tethering , your phone is can create a hotspot.

Go to > > . If you see an option for , your phone is can create a hotspot. iOS: Go to Settings > Cellular. If you see the Personal Hotspot option, your phone can create a hotspot.

Now that you know your AT&T plan and smartphone are capable of a hotspot, it's time to set one up. The instructions are different, depending on whether you have an Android phone or iPhone.

How to set up a hotspot on an Android phone

To get your hotspot set up, start in the Settings app.

Launch the Settings app. Go to Network & Internet or Connections, depending on your device. Select Hotspot & Tethering. Close Turn on the Wi-Fi hotspot toggle. Tap the Wi-Fi hotspot title to see hotspot settings. Close

Hotspot settings allow you to change the name, password, and other properties of the Wi-Fi network you create.

How to set up a hotspot on an iPhone

Setting up a hotspot on an iPhone is easier than on an Android phone.

Open the Settings app. Select Cellular. Tap Personal Hotspot. If you don't see the Personal Hotspot option, tap Settings to see Personal Hotspot. Turn on the Allow Others to Join toggle. Close

On the Personal Hotspot page, you'll see the settings for your hotspot, which you can change.

Get connected

Having access to a hotspot is great because it means you can share your cellular connection with all your devices. You need the right data plan, a smartphone, and the know-how to make it happen. Not all plans come with unlimited hotspot data, so it's good to keep track of your mobile data usage.