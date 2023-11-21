No matter what phone you use, you need data. You need a cellular data plan to get that data when you're not home. AT&T is one of the best carriers. With some AT&T plans, you can use your smartphone, whether it's a budget phone or one of the best, to share data with your other devices using a hotspot. This guide helps you identify if you have an AT&T plan capable of creating a hotspot and how to use it.
Do I have an AT&T plan and a smartphone capable of a hotspot?
Not all plans are created equal. Only certain AT&T plans are eligible to create a hotspot. These plans include both current and grandfathered options:
- AT&T Unlimited Your Way Plans
- AT&T 4 GB Plans
- Unlimited & More Premium
- AT&T Mobile Share Plus
- AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced
Some AT&T plans are also eligible for add-on hotspot data. These plans are:
- Unlimited Premium
- Unlimited Extra
- Unlimited Starter
- Unlimited Elite
- Unlimited Plus
- Unlimited Enhanced Plus
- Unlimited & More Premium
Even if your plan is capable of creating a hotspot, you need to make sure your phone is capable. Checking if your phone is capable is different depending on whether you have an Android phone or an iPhone.
- Android: Go to Settings > Network & Internet > Connections. If you see an option for Hotspot & Tethering, your phone is can create a hotspot.
- iOS: Go to Settings > Cellular. If you see the Personal Hotspot option, your phone can create a hotspot.
Now that you know your AT&T plan and smartphone are capable of a hotspot, it's time to set one up. The instructions are different, depending on whether you have an Android phone or iPhone.
How to set up a hotspot on an Android phone
To get your hotspot set up, start in the Settings app.
- Launch the Settings app.
- Go to Network & Internet or Connections, depending on your device.
- Select Hotspot & Tethering.
- Turn on the Wi-Fi hotspot toggle.
- Tap the Wi-Fi hotspot title to see hotspot settings.
Hotspot settings allow you to change the name, password, and other properties of the Wi-Fi network you create.
How to set up a hotspot on an iPhone
Setting up a hotspot on an iPhone is easier than on an Android phone.
- Open the Settings app.
- Select Cellular.
- Tap Personal Hotspot. If you don't see the Personal Hotspot option, tap Settings to see Personal Hotspot.
- Turn on the Allow Others to Join toggle.
On the Personal Hotspot page, you'll see the settings for your hotspot, which you can change.
Get connected
Having access to a hotspot is great because it means you can share your cellular connection with all your devices. You need the right data plan, a smartphone, and the know-how to make it happen. Not all plans come with unlimited hotspot data, so it's good to keep track of your mobile data usage.