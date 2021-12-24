Material You was introduced with Android 12 as a reboot of Material Design and was refined further with Android 13. If you're unfamiliar with the term, it covers a suite of personalization features within Android, from dynamic color palettes to themed icons. It's a convenient way to customize your phone with a couple of taps. It's available on all Android phones that run Android 12 upwards, including the budget-friendly Pixel 6a and the newly announced Google Pixel 7.

Material You helps your smartphone feel unique through mostly automated methods. Thanks to the Monet theming engine, you'll never have to worry about clashing colors. However, you have significant control over how you want Material You to be used. This guide shows you how to customize Material You on Android 12 and 13.

How to choose a wallpaper

Material You works by creating custom themes based on your homescreen's wallpaper colors. So before doing anything, select the wallpaper you want. It doesn't matter what kind of wallpaper you choose, but those with vibrant colors create the most interesting effects.

To change your wallpaper, long press on your homescreen and tap Wallpaper & Style. Don't exit this screen, as this is where you'll customize your Material You colors. You can also access this menu through Settings > Wallpaper & Style.

Material You doesn't use your lock screen wallpaper to influence its themes. However, elements that appear on your lock screen (like your clock) will still use Material You's themes. This can create interesting combinations, so don't be afraid to experiment.

Once you've set a wallpaper, you can customize Material You. This process differs slightly depending on your version of Android and your smartphone If you use a Google Pixel 6 follow the steps for Android 12: If you have a Pixel 7 or Google Pixel 7 Pro, follow the steps for Android 13.

How to customize Material You on Android 12

Most Android phones are still waiting on Android 13. If you're excited about Material You but are wondering when your phone will receive the Android 13 update, don't worry. You still have plenty of customization options available to you.

From the Wallpaper & Style menu, tap the Wallpaper Colors button. This gives you access to four color options. Each circle represents a different color scheme that Android 12 pulled from your current homescreen wallpaper. Tap one of them to apply it to your phone. You'll also see a preview of how the theme will look on your phone. Close the Wallpaper & Style app to see your new theme in action.

If you're unhappy with your options, try a new wallpaper. You can also toggle the Dark Theme switch, as some themes may suit this better.

If you don't want to use a dynamic theme, the Basic colors button on this screen allows you to pick from one of four stock theme options: blue, green, purple, or orange. While you can't choose a custom color, it gives you more control.

Implementation is limited in Android 12, but you can toggle Themed Icons to enable dynamic app icon theming. This is limited to a few Google apps in Android 12, but it's still a neat way to customize Material You further. Themed Icons won't apply to your app drawer.

How to Customize Material You on Android 13

Android 13 came with many new Material You features, including new color options and dynamic themed icons.

From the Wallpaper & Style menu, tap the Wallpaper Colors button. You'll have access to 16 color options, but you need to swipe across to reveal all of them. Once you've decided on a theme, tap the circle to apply it to your phone. You'll also see a preview above of your theme in action.

Tap Basic colors to choose a single theme color, and toggle the Dark Theme switch to enable the dark theme. This won't interfere with your colors and may look better depending on your preferences.

While adoption has been slow, Android 13 allowed third-party apps to use dynamic-themed icons. Toggle the Themed icons button to enable this feature. It applies one of your theme's accent colors to your apps, creating a unified look. Themed Icons won't apply to your app drawer.

Pixel phones receive exclusive updates through Google's Pixel Feature Drop. They were the first to see Material You in action and all the subsequent updates. If you own a new Pixel 7, you'll have access to the latest iteration of Material You right out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy One UI

Samsung's One UI 4 is based on the Android 12 operating system. As Samsung phones haven't yet received Android 13, you'll be subject to the same Material You restrictions as Android 12.

However, if you wish to explore the features introduced by Android 13, you can install the One UI 5 beta. This brings plenty of refinements alongside the Material You changes.

Material You is the most significant change to Android's UI in years

And there you have it. While Material You tends to pick relatively muted hues, the difference is noticeable, altering the color of things like your Quick Settings buttons, widgets, and the themes of some apps.

Now you're all set to get creative with your wallpaper and theming choices to make your smartphone one of a kind. However, if it's not enough customization for you, try one of the best third-party launchers for Android.