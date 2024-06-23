Prime Video comes bundled with your Amazon Prime membership and offers an incredible library of TV shows and movies. You can also watch original content on your smart TV, phone, and streaming devices. Prime Video lets you access personalized recommendations by adding a separate user profile in the app. This guide shows you how to set up and manage your Prime Video profiles.

What is an Amazon Prime Video profile?

Amazon Prime Video lets you create user profiles with a single account. Each profile gets different recommendations based on their watch history and what they like. It saves each individual’s watch progress and Watchlist.

A Prime Video account can have a maximum of six user profiles. Having a profile makes it easy to keep track of your favorite movies and TV shows. Keeping your Watchlist means you can organize the content you want to view. It also makes it easy to access personalized recommendations on all connected devices with Prime Video.

What is Prime Video Kid’s profile?

The Prime Video Kid’s profile only allows movies and TV shows with a maturity rating of 12 and under. It doesn’t allow purchases. You can restrict access to inappropriate content on adult profiles by locking them. We have included a step-by-step guide to lock profiles in the next section.

Amazon Prime Video will automatically delete Kid’s profiles if inactive for over 18 months.

How to lock your Prime Video profile

You can set up an Account PIN if you’re the primary account holder. You’ll use it to lock your profile, bypass restrictions on other profiles, and prevent the creation of new profiles. After setting it up, the profile PIN will work across all devices.

Sign in to your Prime Video account from any browser. Click the profile icon. Select Manage profiles. Select a profile. Click Edit profile. Click Manage beside Account PIN and locks. Create your Account or profile lock PIN and select Continue. Click Save.

What devices support Prime Video profiles?

You can create profiles on the Prime Video app on Android, iOS, and Fire TV apps. The app is available for Android from the Google Play Store and the iOS app from the Apple App Store. You can also create and manage profiles from the website. They are also available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Sony, Roku, Samsung, and LG Smart TVs.

How to set up Prime Video profiles via the website

You can create up to six user profiles in Prime Video on a single Amazon account. It includes the primary profile and five additional profiles.

Sign in to your Prime Video account from any browser. Click the profile icon in the upper-right corner. Click Add new. Enter your name. Turn on the toggle next to Kid’s profile if you want to create a Kid’s profile. Click the pencil icon to change the profile picture. Click Save at the bottom of the screen.

How to set up Prime Video profiles on Android and iOS

The following steps work on Android and iOS. We used an Android phone for our tutorial, but iPhone users should be able to follow along.

Launch the Prime Video app. Sign in to your account. Tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner or My Stuff at the bottom of the screen. Select your profile icon. Close Tap the plus icon to add a new profile. To create a Kid’s profile, turn on the toggle next to Kid’s profile? Tap Save. Close

How to set up Prime Video profiles on Fire TV

You can select profiles when the Prime Video app launches. Alternatively, you can select the profile icon on the screen. To add a new profile, choose New. If you want to edit a profile, use the Fire TV’s remote control to select an existing profile from the menu.

Watch your favorite shows on Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video profiles let you have up to six profiles for each account. It automatically saves the watch history and activity for each profile, making it easy to offer custom recommendations. You can also lock a profile for privacy and to prevent kids from accessing mature content.

Stay connected with friends and binge-watch your favorite movies by creating a Prime Video Watch Party. It features shared video playback controls and an integrated chatroom to discuss shows.